Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett is stepping down.
Packnett announced today will retire at the end of the year after more than 16 years as leader of one of the region’s largest employers.
A statement from Parkview said Packnett helped the health system grow from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 co-workers across 16 counties.
During Packnett’s tenure, Parkview expanded into Wabash, Kosciusko and DeKalb counties, opened Parkview Regional Medical Center on Fort Wayne's north side in 2012, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview said.
Packnett currently serves as a board member for several organizations, including Manchester University, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Indiana Hospital Association and Orlando Health, among others.
Packnett was named The Journal Gazette's Citizen of the Year in 2013.
In 2017, Parkview Health landed on a national list of the top 15 medical systems, based on factors including patient outcomes and efficiency.
The Parkview Health Board of Directors announced Rick Henvey, president of healthcare operations, will lead the organization as CEO starting in January.
“The board has worked over to the last several years to create a seamless transition plan for these changes,” said Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best Corp., and chairman of the Parkview Health board of directors. “We recognize the importance of a smooth change in leadership and know that Henvey will continue to enhance Parkview Health’s world class culture and advance its providers and co-workers as leaders in healthcare.”
Henvey came to Parkview Health in 2007, shortly after Packnett. In his current role, he oversees all service line and hospital operations, as well as key strategies across the health system. He has previous healthcare experience in the Oklahoma City area, where he and Packnett worked together at Mercy Health Center. Henvey also brings leadership experience from the Dallas, San Antonio and Denver markets.