Men tend to think they're bulletproof, a belief that can cause their health to lag behind women's, a Parkview doctor said today.
Ryan Singerman, who practices family medicine, wants men to learn more about taking care of themselves.
Parkview Health held its first Men's Health Expo today at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. The health network had about 150 community members show up to learn about men's health from local vendors and speakers.
"We're just really trying to bring forward this information about what it takes to be healthy in this day and age," Singerman said. "We are really trying to catch up because men's life expectancy lags about five to six years behind women in our country."
Many of the health risks men face will not physically present themselves, such as blood sugar or blood pressure being high, he said.
Singerman said men in particular need to change the mentality that "it's weak to go to the doctor." Instead, he said, they need to focus on preventative care.
"We've got to help people take care of themselves first, so they can take care of future generations," he said.
About 20 vendors attended Parkview's event, including some from the health network. One of those is the Parkview Family Cancer Institute, which focused on prevention at the event.
Stephanie Morningstar, project coordinator for the cancer institute, encouraged men to get screenings for different types of cancer and shared symptoms they need to look for.
"I honestly believe that anyone who shows up at an event is meant to be here," she said. "They want to learn, they're here to learn. Everyone I've talked to has been very engaging and very excited to learn about how to take care of themselves."
Morningstar said she thinks men are often overlooked when it comes to health, and they are worried about looking tough even when they are not feeling well. The older men get, the more important it is for them to take care of themselves, Morningstar said, and she is excited to see how men's health changes in the future.
"They are important, too, and they need to be taken care of," she added.
Some vendors were from outside Parkview's network, including Healthier Moms and Babies. Kenny Thomas, men engagement coordinator for the nonprofit's Healthier Dads initiative, said sometimes people forget dads also need help to succeed as a parent.
"It is difficult on both sides," he said.
Thomas said his goal is to engage, empower and enrich dads, and to give them more parenting skills. For example, men can learn facial cues to notice when a baby is upset or needs a diaper change. Dads being involved with their kids makes everyone more successful, he said.
Attending health expos and learning about prevention makes men stronger, Thomas said.
"Getting people in the same room with the same focus makes it easier for conversations to be had – the good ones and the bad ones," he said.
Richard Garent, Fort Wayne resident, attended the Men's Health Expo because he's gone to Parkview's Women's Health Expo with his wife. He said these events are important for everyone because people don't know what resources the hospital has before they face health issues.
Garent talked to all the vendors available, but his favorite was the Parkview Heart Institute, a facility Garent has visited for care.
"They were always very good," he said. "They always keep you up to date on anything that may happen."
Bruce D'Rosa attended the Men's Health Expo because he started working out more, and he's interested in learning more about how his body works and the best way to take care of himself.
D'Rosa heard about the event from his father, who works at Parkview. His interests include learning more about healthy eating.
"There's always improvement for everyone," he said. "It's good to just be able to understand more about yourself, even if it's something as simple as your diet."