One of four people charged in connection to a 2022 shooting faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary.
Brieon Gray, 22, will be sentenced to 20 years in prison with an additional three years suspended if Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent approves the agreement. Gray entered the plea Tuesday and faces sentencing Aug. 14.
Gray was originally charged with burglary with serious bodily injury, robbery with serious bodily injury and aggravated battery in December after a man was shot in his apartment Aug. 15.
The agreement also establishes a no-contact order to prevent Gray from contacting the man.
Police responded to an apartment at 1608 Reed Rd. about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 15 and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man told police three masked men walked into his apartment and attempted to tie him up with duct tape, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Detective Matthew Cline. They then shot him and stole several items in the apartment, court records say.
Police did not find signs of force entry as they investigated the scene, and officers found a key in the door's lock.
Police spoke to another man living in the apartment who identified it as belonging to Autumn Hayden, a woman who has since be charged in connection to the robbery, according to court documents. She had been asked to leave the apartment two days before the burglary.
Two friends of the victim came to police after the shooting with messages sent from Hayden's Snapchat account.
“I loved you but I knew it in my gut it (wasn’t) going to work cause (you're) so stuck in your parents mind. It’s not cute," the message read. "You friends kicked me out (the previous day) over cats. That’s cool (though because he gonna) get what he deserves.”
In December, the victim told police he did not have control of his left foot and ankle because of his peripheral nerve being severed in the shooting, according to court documents. He was unable to walk without the use of a walker.