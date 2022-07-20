Michael Shaffer
Granted, I am not a football coach. In fact, I have never coached anything except four-year old soccer, and that, while taking a great deal of time, takes little actual skill, and precious little prayer in my experience. But apparently football is a different matter, in Washington State anyway.
Out of all the cases that flew from the mighty pens of the justices of the United States Supreme Court in the last weeks, one that may be a little confusing has been called that of the Praying Football Coach, more formally known as Kennedy v Bremerton School District.
As many recent cases by this court, this ruling was a 6-3 vote, with yes votes being cast by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, Amy Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh and dissenting votes by Sonia Sotomayor, Steven Breyer, and Elena Kagan. You are going to want to remember that split (with the exception of Steven Breyer who just retired June 30 and has been replaced by Ketanji Brown Jackson).
Here are the details of the case, and then how the court ruled. Joseph Kennedy was an Asst Coach for the Bremerton High School football team and for a long time, years in fact, he had been praying on the 50-yard line after the game. It started as a simple prayer, on his own, thanking God for the safety of the players, how the game played out, perhaps specifics of how plays went, who really knows? At first -- NO ONE -- because it was as the Supreme Court would later rule, a "brief, quiet, personal religious observance", which is permissible in schools. Kennedy was not making a big deal of it, he was just praying. But here was when it started getting dicey, and this is where you need to pay close attention (and the Justices of the Supreme Court DID NOT.) The "quiet personal observance" became not so personal, and not so quiet. Students, players, participants in this extra-curricular activity, began to notice, and asked the coach if they could take a knee and join him in his expression of faith. According to school officials, they did not know what was going on at this point. This is pretty easy to understand because most coaches pull their players together on the field at the end of a game to talk about the game.
Only a very observant administrator would have noticed that the coach was, in fact, praying with his students. To God. Not just to any god. To God, the Christian God, as in God, the Trinity - Father, Son, and Holy Spirit - of Christian tradition and beliefs, not a generic god designed to fit the beliefs of all players, in case there were players who were of different faiths. Prayers directed to his God, Kennedy's God.
The fact that football is an “extra-curricular” would not make a difference in IN, because IN law states that a student is the responsibility of the school at all times that a student is under the jurisdiction of the school, in other words, at any time the student has left their home and is on their way to or from school or any school-related activity or school itself. So, all school rules apply, and that applies to both sides of the fence - not only to students but also to school employees. All school rules are fully in effect at a football game just like at any other school activity.
Well, as word got out little by little, the teams against whom Bremerton High School played in sports found out about the practice, which by this time had evolved into not only prayers on the 50-yard line AFTER the game but also INTO the locker room with prayers and religious-themed talks given by the Assistant Coach pre-game when ALL PLAYERS were subjected to the religious monologues.
These were not just for those who volunteered to "take a knee with the coach after the game" to pray to God. This may seem like a distinction without a difference but it is a very important distinction. Those who gathered after the game, as long as you don't consider peer pressure a factor, attended the prayer sessions and took a knee voluntarily at the 50-yard line. The locker room speeches and prayers were for the whole team and were to a captive audience. The entire team, the student trainers, and all who played the sport were in the locker room where they were required to be pre-game, getting ready to play, and heard the religious speeches and the prayer, whether they wanted to hear them or not. Some students who did not share the religious persuasion of the coach even attended the after-game prayers for fear that not attending would negatively impact their playing time.
The school principal had never been informed of any of this until one of the teams Bremerton had played against told the principal that they thought it was “pretty cool” that the coach was allowed to pray on the field. According to the initial lawsuit, that was when the school district said, "no more praying, this is a public school."
But by this time, Kennedy was going strong and was not about to stop. He had his bully pulpit (literally) and intended to keep on practicing what he considered his right to "freedom of speech." So, he did what he considered that any normal person would do in this setting, and hired an attorney, filing suit against the district.
As word got out, so did Kennedy's reputation. He became a popular public speaker on the topic of how he was getting away with praying in public schools. The school district gave him a less than favorable evaluation, and did not renew his contract.
Jumping into analysis mode, why did the Court rule as it did, and why do I believe the Court got it wrong? Without a great deal of fanfare, Kennedy v Bremerton wiped out the “Lemon test,” which I cannot imagine you would know about unless you have purposely studied school law, even though it was decided in 1971. Lemon v Kurtzman was a major school law case which has been losing ground in Indiana but has shaped the involvement between church and state, especially in regard to funding, for many years.
Here were the basics of the “Lemon test”:
1. Does the proposed involvement have a clear secular purpose?
2. Does the primary purpose of the involvement advance or inhibit religion?
3. Does the involvement create an excessive governmental entanglement with religion?
Here is WHY I believe the Court got this one wrong. Kennedy's right to free speech created a situation in which impressionable football players, many of them minors by age, who, if you know anything at all about football or about sports in general, already know, want to please the coach and be noticed by the coach were put into a situation that they had to accept his religious point of view to gain his favor and earn playing time or prestige or position on the team. Kennedy's prayers after the games on the 50-yard line, his locker room speeches which were religiously-oriented devotionals from which football players could not escape, and his locker room prayers were not "brief, quiet, personal religious observances" as the Supreme Court stated, but were instead calculated religious messages of indoctrination. Indoctrination to one’s own personal religious beliefs does not belong in public education.
Long ago, and I do mean long ago, two different court cases removed prayer and Bible reading from public schools. These cases, Abington v Schempp and Engel v Vitale, did so not out of an anger against any kind of religious system or hatred of the Christian Bible but rather because a wise Supreme Court saw that to serve ALL students in a public school system, it had to create an environment in which no student was made to feel uncomfortable by an activity that was school sponsored and endorsed the practice of any particular religion. Contrary to what some groups have said, the purpose was not to keep all religions OUT of school but rather not to put one religion above another. Over the years since then, there have been multiple attempts to “get prayer and bible reading back in school.”
So, here's the question: suppose Coach Kennedy, in his "brief, quiet, quiet, personal religious observance" which in fact was anything but all of those things, had been praying to any other God than the one to whom the six Catholic Justices who voted in the majority prayed? Suppose, just for fun, that Coach Kennedy had been member of the Church of Cannabis in Indianapolis (a real church, founded in 2015 in response to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act) and this was an Indianapolis area high school. It does make me wonder if it would have played out differently when the smoke cleared from the decision.
At any rate, what's done is done, and the Supreme Court has ruled. As of yet, we do not know what the Praying Coach ruling means for schools. We probably still will not know by the time school opens in the fall. States will be scrambling to determine what “quiet, personal, religious observances” are in the world of free speech in schools, and how that compares to other forms of “quiet, personal free speech” which, it could be argued, are also permitted by this ruling.
Or are they?