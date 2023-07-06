No team in the Midwest League is hotter than the TinCaps. Winners of four in a row, including the last three in come-from-behind fashion, the team which went 5-16 in April and scored a total of four runs in its first five games is suddenly all alone in first place in the MWL East Division second-half standings and three games above .500.
Tonight, Fort Wayne will try to extend its winning streak to five games, which would make it the team's longest winning streak since August 2019. The TinCaps have won four in a row several times this year, but have not been able to get to five. This time, they have ace Adam Mazur (3-1, 2.08 ERA) on the mound to get them off to a good start.
Mazur, the 2022 Big Ten pitcher of the year out of Iowa, will be motivated as he's coming off his worst start since mid-April, in which he gave up three runs on a season-high eight hits in five innings while striking out four, though without a walk. He took the loss in that game against the Captains, his first defeat as a professional and a rare defeat for the TinCaps, who have won 30 of their last 45 games since 10-22 start.
But it is not the pitching staff which has really been the story during Fort Wayne's hot start to the second half (eight wins in 11 games, its best start to a half since the second half of 2017, when it made its Cinderella run to the Midwest League Championship Series). Though the pitching has remained solid, it has been overshadowed somewhat by the TinCaps' work at the plate, which has included 14 runs in the first two games of their series this week against the West Michigan Whitecaps.
RHP @AdamMazur21 (No. 6 @Padres prospect) is on the bump for us tonight as we go for our 5️⃣th straight win!Among pitchers that have thrown 50+ innings this year, Mazur ranks 2nd in ERA (2.08) and 3rd in WHIP (1.00) #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/xzBiYDzVZJ— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 6, 2023
The lineup's top four of Jackson Merrill, Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella and Marcos Castañon have been effective at getting on and driving one another in. Castañon has been the hottest of the quartet, driving in 21 runs in the last 16 games and hitting .305 with a .406 OBP and .610 slugging percentage during that span. Merrill, meanwhile, drew just one walk in five plate appearances Wednesday, but had four hits in an 8-7 victory Thursday and now ranks second in the MWL behind only Marsee in runs scored with 49. Martorella also has 49. Merrill has scored nine runs in his last seven games.
Tonight will be Merrill's last game at Parkview Field for a while as he is set to head to Seattle on Friday for Saturday's Futures Game, a collection of the best prospects in minor-league baseball competing against one another in one of the variety of events leading up to the MLB All-Star Game next week. Merrill is only the second active TinCap to be invited to participate in the game, joining Robert Hassell III, who went last year.
Fort Wayne's potent lineup will face Whitecaps left-hander Carlos Peña, a slightly-built 24-year-old, who is 1-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 innings this year. He faced Fort Wayne in the second game of the season, pitching four shutout frames and giving up only two hits while striking out four.