Alas, poor Patti, I knew thee well! Or at least I thought I did until I became very, very ill.
The week before Christmas, my sweet daughter was in the hospital with pneumonia. I was more worried about her than I was for myself.
I am an elderly woman with early-onset dementia, and becoming ill is sometimes more than what my crazy, mixed-up brain can handle. I was trying to stay focused on Jamie, but as the days wore on to a week, I was so ill I couldn’t hide it anymore from my family.
On Christmas morning, Jamie was released from the hospital and Jim (my hubby) was going to pick her up after he picked up some Chinese food for our 37-year-old daughter Amy Jo (she has cerebral palsy).
I don’t recall why Jamie’s hubby could not pick her up; he is a nurse, and I think he had to work.
As Jim was on his way home, the car stalled. He was stranded until the tow truck came.
Meanwhile, my sister Peggy was sitting down to their family dinner. Peggy so generously volunteered to pick Jamie up from the hospital.
I was sitting in my recliner getting sicker and sicker. When Jim finally got home after three hours, I was ready to go to the hospital. Having no choice because of our car, he called an ambulance.
They loaded me on a stretcher and took me to Downtown Lutheran Hospital. I won’t go into details of my illness, but it involved lots of medication and an NG tube. The nurses were amazing in the emergency department.
Because I was so unstable they sent me straight to the ICU unit.
This is when my troubles started.
Because of my declining memory and severe sundowners syndrome, they gave me a medication that sent me to hell. Because of my NG tube, I couldn’t drink any water. The only thing Jim was allowed to do was run a moistened sponge over my lips.
I have no memories of what I did, only my husband’s account and what the nurses would share with me.
I was in such a mind-altered state that I pulled out two NG tubes, tore open my ice bag and was sneaking ice when no one was around.
I belong to a group of ladies from my church (St. Therese Catholic Church). We visit shut-ins and nursing homes. Two of the ladies, Pam and Jeanne, came to visit me when I was in my altered state. I was told they brought holy water from church and I begged for a drink. Jeanne gave me just a brush on my lips and put some on the back of my neck.
Jeanne said as they were saying their goodbyes, I said: “If you love me, you will give me water!”
I really felt as if those first few days it was a living hell for me and the poor nurses in ICU who drew the short straw that day. I feel so sorry I put them in that position.
Even though it was the medicine making my dementia worse, I am to this day very embarrassed.
I would like to personally thank my ambulance drivers, the entire ER staff and the ICU unit who worked on Christmas Day.
And a special thanks to my loving sister, Peggy, for helping us as well.
If I am ever in that position again, I sure hope my brain cells don’t fail me and that they read my chart that says no Ativan.
Thank you God for just one more column.
Patti Hagadorn is a Fort Wayne resident.