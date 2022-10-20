Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will host a public meeting to present the final drawings for the proposed master plan for Foster Park Golf Course.
Two public meetings earlier in the year and an online survey provided input on upgrades and improvements to the course from golfers and residents who live near or around this legacy park which originally opened in 1928. The public meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse. The park is located at 3900 Old Mill Road.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director Steve McDaniel notes “we are excited to share the outcome of the representation from golfers, residents and the Hills-Forrest-Smith design team and invite the public to see the refined final drawings. The process of celebrating the 100th anniversary of Foster Park Golf Course and ensuring that it will be prepared for the next 100 years is right on track.” We will start fundraising for the proposed improvements with the goal of completion in the spring of 2028 when the golf course opens for the season.”