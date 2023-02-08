American animal shelters are in crisis mode again, and it’s not the usual story of overcrowding, lengthened stays for adoptable pets, etc. Those things have always been and remain a constant.
This time, there is a new enemy, and it lies within our community.
Generally speaking, a reputable rescue is a nonprofit organization that takes in homeless animals, prepares them for adoption (including spay/neuter, vaccines, microchips, etc.) then works tirelessly to find loving homes, all while keeping adoption rates affordable to help save lives. Recently, it’s come to our attention that some in our area are attempting to pose as “rescues.”
They are purchasing pets from swap meets and animal auctions to stock their “adoption floors” with designer breeds. And while we appreciate that each dog is vetted and sterilized prior to its resale (not really an adoption), we struggle with the concept of financially supporting an abhorrent industry such as puppy mills just so we humans can finally get that yorkie-poo Santa promised.
Because of false marketing, you might even think you really adopted from a legitimate rescue group. But, in truth, you bought it – the same as you would from Uncle Bill’s Pet Store, Petland or from the mill itself.
In the interest of transparency, it’s always a little exciting when a “fancy,” curly-coated dog winds up at Humane Fort Wayne because we know there’s no shortage of willing adopters. But, in reality, any dog or cat landing at a shelter means something in our society is amiss.
Still, shelters such as ours exist to help those very creatures find what we hope is a forever home. And we do that every day, even though we’re growing increasingly disheartened by what’s going on around us.
When those who purport to be our peers deviate from that kind of mission and purchase “designer dogs” – at a discount only to resell at a higher price point – under the pretense of saving them from certain death, they are, in fact, supporting the very industry they purport to disdain.
Indiana is fourth in the nation for puppy mills. Read that again. Fourth in the entire nation!
If you’ve ever purchased your dog from a Craigslist post that had you driving north or south beyond the electricity poles, you’ve likely purchased your puppy from a puppy mill.
You didn’t see the “back of the house.” You didn’t meet the puppy’s parents because they aren’t onsite to be met. You didn’t get a health certificate or any confirmation of health testing that comes from legitimate AKC breeders.
What you may have done innocently enough is thought you were getting a good deal on a great dog. What you inadvertently did was support one of the most unsavory and vile industries still legal in this country.
And to learn that some area “rescues” are now purchasing those same puppies and “retired breeders” to then resell them under the auspices of rescue is a slap in the face to nonprofit shelter staff, legitimate rescues and volunteers everywhere who are working in the trenches trying to save the lives of truly homeless dogs and cats.
In 2023, it’s my hope that the city of Fort Wayne and the state of Indiana will legislate an end to the sale of dogs bred in substandard conditions where profit trumps all else.
It’s also my hope that people everywhere will pay closer attention to where they’re getting their dogs. All those “doodles” everywhere are part of the reason dogs in shelters are dying. Every day.
Our community is saturated with dogs derived from mating just about anything with a poodle to achieve a low-shedding dog. The Bern-a-doodle and the Aussie-doodle are two examples of how far folks will go to make a buck on the backs of defenseless dogs.
Where will all of this leave shelter dogs unlucky enough to be born with standard coats?
If you must have a purebred dog, I implore you to please contact the Northeast Indiana Kennel Club to learn who’s responsibly breeding the dog you desire.
Prefer to adopt a certain breed? Want to really and truly save the life of an adoptable dog or cat and reap the eternal gratitude that comes with it? Search for reputable breed-specific rescues who never purchase dogs, but rescue, rehabilitate and rehome their dogs.
And, of course, we hope you’ll visit your local animal shelter. We are teeming with beautiful animals just begging for a chance.
If you have questions about acquiring a domestic animal, call Humane Fort Wayne. We’ll help you and your family make a great decision – one that both saves a life and doesn’t support the unspeakable cruelty of puppy mills and their strange new bedfellows.
Finally, to oppose legislation pending in the Indiana General Assembly that protects area puppy mills and pet stores that sell designer dogs, please contact your state representative and senator today and ask them to vote against Senate Bill 134 and House Bill 1121.
Jessica Henry-Johnson is executive director of Humane Fort Wayne.