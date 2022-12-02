Registration is open for the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Feb. 11 at Metea County Park.
Individuals and companies from all over northeast Indiana will raise money through pledges and donations for the chance to take a "plunge" into freezing cold water.
The event raises funds for state and local Special Olympics programs. It also raises awareness of the Special Olympics movement, which allows children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through inclusion, socialization, exercise, and friendly competition. More than 16,000 athletes that participate in at least one sport through Special Olympics Indiana.
To be a plunger, register online at soindiana.org/polarplunge, raise a minimum of $85 in pledges, and show up at Metea County Park, 8401 Union
Chapel Road, Feb. 11 to take a quick, but exhilarating plunge into the ice-cold lake water.
For more information, please contact event chair Jake Pickett at 260-402-9633, jake.s.pickett@gmail.com or online by visiting soindiana.org/polar-plunge.