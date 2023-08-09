Padres No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas became the youngest player to play for the TinCaps and collected a hit in his Midwest League debut, Graham Pauley hit a go-ahead grand slam in a seven-run sixth inning and the TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts for the second straight day Wednesday, winning 9-5 at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
The win, combined with a 5-1 West Michigan loss to Great Lakes, extended Fort Wayne's lead in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race to 1 1/2 games over the Whitecaps. Dayton entered the night a game back and had its game against Wisconsin delayed by rain in the fourth inning.
The TinCaps (54-50, 22-16 second half) trailed 5-2 on Wednesday after five innings, but started the sixth with consecutive singles from Salas – hitting second at 17 years, two months old – Nerwilian Cedeño and Nathan Martorella before the lefty-swinging Pauley crushed his slam to right to put Fort Wayne in front.
Graham Pauley grand slam. There may be better prospects in the system but he’s easily one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/hpluf07s31— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 9, 2023
Pauley, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, has 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 35 games with the TinCaps, both of which lead the league during that span. He has 23 RBI in the last 13 games and at least one RBI in the last six contests. The former Duke Blue Devil is slugging .631 with the TinCaps after posting a solid-but-unspectacular .465 slugging percentage and four home runs in 62 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore to open the season. He is tied for ninth in the MWL in home runs despite not playing in the league until June 29.
The 22-year-old Pauley went 2 for 4 in the victory and added a diving stab at third base, his third outstanding defensive play in the last three games after he made two such pick-ups at second Sunday against Great Lakes.
Graham Pauley makes a diving grab to save a run. pic.twitter.com/VROYDQr5xQ— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) August 9, 2023
After Pauley's homer, Lucas Dunn ripped a double to left and, following a pitching change, Carlos Luis walked. That brought Kervin Pichardo to the plate and the shortstop ripped a line drive to left for a three-run homer to complete the scoring.
It was Pichardo's fourth long ball of the season and second in the last four games. He went 1 for 3 and scored twice, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 15. During his hitting streak he is batting .375.
The TinCaps scored seven runs in the sixth before the Lugnuts recorded an out. They eventually sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.
Pichardo also factored in the TinCaps' go-ahead rally in the third inning as he got hit by a pitch with one out. He stole second and leadoff man Jakob Marsee singled him home to put Fort Wayne in front 1-0. Marsee then came around to score on a Cedeño double with two outs.
The next five runs belonged to the Lugnuts, who scored one in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. Most of the damage was done against TinCaps starter Edwuin Bencomo, who cruised through the first two innings but then gave up six hits, including three doubles, over the next 1 2/3 frames before being pulled from the game. He surrendered seven hits in all, struck out four, walked none and was charged with four runs.
Reliever Michel Baez, a three-year MLB veteran who is with the TinCaps on a rehab assignment, came on in relief of Bencomo and gave up a run-scoring triple to the first hitter he faced before retiring the side in the fourth. Brennan Milone then touched Baez for a homer to left-center in the fifth, but Baez retired the side without any further damage and Fort Wayne's huge sixth inning made him a winner.
It was Baez's first appearance with the TinCaps since the 2017 playoffs, when he picked up two victories. He holds the Parkview Field record for strikeouts with 14 and went 6-2 in 10 regular-season starts with then-Low-A Fort Wayne in '17, posting a 2.45 ERA.
The TinCaps held the lead in the late innings with four scoreless frames from their bullpen, including a three-inning save for right-hander Will Geerdes, who walked one and struck out one. Geerdes came into the game with a 10.13 ERA in High-A, but has pitched four consecutive scoreless innings over two appearances without surrendering a hit.
Marsee went 2 for 5 with a double, a league-leading 80th run scored and an RBI. His performance moved him into first place in the race for the league's OBP title with a .404 mark. Dalton Rushing of Great Lakes had been leading for weeks, but has slid to .402 after an 0-for-31 slump.
Salas, the No. 26 prospect in baseball per Fangraphs, became the youngest player in the Midwest League since 16-year-old Julio Urias pitched for Great Lakes in 2013, when the league was still at the Low-A level. Urias won the NL ERA title with the Dodgers last season.
Martorella went 1 for 4 and scored a run. His 66 runs scored are second in the MWL and his .822 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is sixth.
Cedeño had two hits including a double, scored a run and drove in another. After getting off to a rough start to the campaign and missing significant time with a wrist injury, the No. 12 Padres prospect has found his stride in recent weeks, hitting .293 with an OPS approaching .800 since July 25.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Victor Lizarraga (2-5, 4.59 ERA) to the mound as he continues his recovery from the non-COVID illness which cost him a start in late July. He pitched only an inning in his return, giving up three runs and five hard-hit balls with a walk before retiring the side. He pitched five shutout frames in his last outing before his illness.
The Lugnuts will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Jose Dicochea (0-2, 4.75 ERA).