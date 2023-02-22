SCAN Inc. has received $160,000 as a grant for community health workers, the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday.
The state department awarded $1 million in grants to organizations working to improve residents’ health, a news release said. The grants are part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
This is the third round of grants through the program, bringing the total awarded to Hoosier organizations to about $45 million.
SCAN is receiving part of the $335,000 the department is awarding for community health workers. About $175,000 was awarded to Bridges Grant County.
The department also awarded $665,000 toward efforts to address food insecurity and obesity in several counties – Marion, La Porte, Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash.