If I could go back and change what was a part of the public education offered to me, I exclusively regret what my schools did not teach me. I can’t recall a single thing they taught that I wish I hadn’t learned. Try it yourself.
How fantastic it must be for a state legislature to believe one of its problems is that its schools are teaching too much. Delusions usually are fantastic, coming from the word’s root, “fantasy.” I learned things like that in school.
So, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed its “Don’t Say Gay” law, I thought only the delusional can possibly believe that learning less will actually make us smarter. But that’s the ridiculous, fantastical premise of the new law.
This has nothing to do with education. It is entirely about the political whims of those looking to benefit from these particular whims. It is disguised as an issue of “parental rights,” so, let’s discuss that fallacy as a subset of the larger fantasy.
Parents don’t fund public schools. Taxpayers do.
For parents who don’t want their 15-year-old to be exposed to a discussion of “gay” or any of its derivatives, do not make the mistake of thinking that it is, or should be, your choice as to what the public school teaches.
That school doesn’t exist exclusively for your sophomore. It exists for the entire taxpaying community, before, during, and after your child attends it.
There are plenty of reasons for that. But my favorite author, John Green, likely said it best: “Public education ... exists for the benefit of the social order. So let me explain why I like to pay taxes for schools, even though I don’t personally have a kid in school. It’s because I don’t like living in a country with a bunch of stupid people.”
Last week, the Indianapolis Star reported that Rep. Bob Behning, longtime chairman of the Indiana House Education Committee, expects one of his colleagues to file legislation “similar to what Florida did in regard to sexual orientation.” This vague statement is clearly a trial balloon to see whether any outrage might arise.
As Alberto Cairo wrote for the Washington Post in October, the Florida law is “deliberately vague.” It “prohibits ‘instruction’ on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and, beyond then, in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
I learned about vagueness in school too, but I became more of an expert as a political operative. It really means whatever the politicians in charge want it to mean and for whatever purpose. As an education policy, fundamentally, it is designed to prevent or restrict learning, not enhance it.
One recent metric of concern in Indiana is how fewer Hoosiers are now going to college. “Indiana’s sharp one-year college-going decline is alarming, and we have to treat it as such,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery in June to the Star.
Driving this number up has been an Indiana goal since the days of Gov. Mitch Daniels, an endeavor that has failed thus far.
This could be the reason House Speaker Todd Huston announced a desire to “reinvent” high school in the state at an Indiana Chamber of Commerce event in November.
Let’s start by a getting a few things straight. Public education exists for the benefit of the public. To have smarter people, they need to learn more, not less. And most of all, being gay will always be better than being stupid.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.