Film actor Cliff Robertson chose local mechanic Earl McEntire to paint a Messerschmidt 108 dating to around 1930.
The German aircraft was flown to Fort Wayne in April 1973 and it took McEntire 12 weeks to finish the work. It was to be flown out from Smith Field in October, according to a story in The Journal Gazette, which appears below.
McEntire was a mechanic in the engineering lab at International Harvester Co. and had painted many planes. The Experimental Aircraft Association, of which he was a member, connected McEntire and Robertson.
Robertson had purchased the plane while in Europe and it was used in one of his movies, "Up from the Beach" (1965). According to his personal secretary, he planned to send the plane to be displayed at an EAA museum in Wisconsin.
No photos of Robertson's Messerschmidt are available in The Journal Gazette's archive, but former staff photographer John Sorensen did get the photo seen here of McEntire working on his own Cessna 175.
"Expert Painter's Why Actor's Airplane Here," by Dell Ford (Sept. 24, 1973)
Parked in a hanger at Smith Field along side Earl McEntire's Cessna 175 is an airplane from another era. When it's rolled out and taxis down the runway for takeoff in early October if could cause a lot of double-takes.
Because it is a Messerschmidt 108, complete with swastikas.
The plane, design of which dates to circa 1930, is the property of film star Cliff Robertson. It came to Fort Wayne for a McEntire paint job.
A mechanic in the engineering lab at International Harvester Co., McEntire is a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and it was the association, he said, which first contacted him regarding the job for Robertson. Explaining he has "painted quite a few planes" for the EAA, McEntire said he later was telephoned by Robertson and final arrangements were made.
Gene Soucy, who also is with the EAA and a member of the Red Devils, 1972 World's Champion Aerobatic Team, flew the Messerschmidt into Fort Wayne and will fly it out the first or second week in October. Soucy, McEntire said, currently is in Texas practicing for aerobatic competition.
Although he has no idea when the actor's German aircraft was built, ("some of the engine parts are 1944-45") McEntire noted the "original design runs back to 1930 or '33. This one is classified as a Nord Messerschmidt, meaning it was built by the French. The famous ME 109, he added, "was designed off it."
Robertson sent McEntire three sketches illustrating how he wanted the plane painted and the colors, overall, added up to eight: a light and dark green, gloss and flat black, blue, yellow, red and white. The German aircraft was delivered to Smith Field in April and it took McEntire 12 weeks to complete the job. That, he explained, included spray painting and "fancy layout work."
The holder of a private single-engine land license since 1946, he's painted three planes for the Indiana State Police. All total, he estimates he can average about 15 paint jobs a year when he devotes full time to it or 10 otherwise.
Where will Robertson's Messerschmidt go from Fort Wayne? McEntire, who called the craft "a liaison, communications VIP type plane – not a fighter," thought it might be headed for the EAA museum in Hales Corners, Wis.
Mrs. Evelyn Christel, the actor's personal secretary, also gave the nod to Hales Corners.
Contacted by telephone in Los Angeles, Mrs. Christel said Robertson got the Messerschmidt "a number of years ago while he was in Europe. It was used in one of his pictures – 'Up from the Beach.' It's only been in the United States," she said. "a short time. There was some red tape getting it over and it got stuck in France."
In addition to the Messerschmidt, Mrs. Christel said her boss owns a Spitfire ("the only one in the U.S."); three Tiger Moths, open biplanes used as trainers by the British; and a French Stampe, another open biplane.
Robertson, according to his secretary, enters his aircraft in air shows or exhibits then in museums.
Completing the Robertson "air force," she said, is a Beech Baron which he has for personal use.