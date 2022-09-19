A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old Columbia City girl believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Emery Osborne was last seen at 7 a.m. today walking her dog, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement. The dog returned home to the residence in the 7500 block of East Hiler Road, but Emery did not, they said.
State and Fort Wayne police, the Whitley County sheriff's department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are at the scene and searching the area.
Emery is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, white, with long, curly blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown or red shirt, navy blue shorts and white flip-flops.
Anyone with information about Emery is asked to call Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department at 260-244-6410 or dial 911.