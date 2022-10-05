A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Yoder woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Patsy Dafforn, 82, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, state police said in the alert.
Dafforn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana license plate SCW913.
Anyone with information about Dafforn is asked to contact the Allen County sheriff's department at 260-449-3000 or dial 911.