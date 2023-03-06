JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's ever-worsening power crisis – in which homes and businesses go without electricity for up to 10 hours per day – is strangling Africa's most developed economy.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes that his new Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa will help his government to curb the rampant corruption and mismanagement that have put the country in the dark. Ramaphosa made the appointment in a long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle late Monday.
The new minister will focus solely on dealing with the crippling power cuts, Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation address last month, when he declared a state of disaster to deal with the electricity shortages affecting the country's 60 million people.
Ramaphosa also announced a new deputy president, Paul Mashatile, in the reshuffle and dropped Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who had openly challenged him. But it was the naming of the new electricity minister that captured the public's attention.
South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom has implemented rolling power cuts across the nation for years but 2022 was the worst and 2023 has started with even longer outages and no solution in sight.
Active shooter drill draws lawsuit
An employee of Catholic Charities in Omaha, Nebraska, alleges in a lawsuit that she suffered emotional distress when the organization held an active shooter drill but didn't tell employees it was fake.
The employee, Sandra Lopez, says in her lawsuit that administrators went along with the drill despite knowing it was not real. Lopez says she is being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain she suffered while running from the building.
Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member dies
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped write the classic “Sweet Home Alabama,” died Sunday at the age of 71.
The band wrote on Facebook that “we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.” Rossington survived a 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines.
Man tried to open jet door, feds say
Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man tried to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon.
The U.S. attorney's office in Boston said Monday that 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres was tackled and restrained with the help of passengers. He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday once the United Airlines flight landed.