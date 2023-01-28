Basketball
BOYS
NORWELL 77, EAST NOBLE 41
East Noble 2 19 13 7 — 41
Norwell 11 30 20 16 — 77
Norwell: Hoeppner 2, Parker 8, Quintanilla 2, Graft 6, C. Bailey 17, L. Bailey 8, L. McBride 13, Federspiel 8, Bolyn 13
East Noble: Quake 6, O. Ritchie 9, Van Gessel 4, Hankins 2, Bowker 10, Kline 6, K. Ritchie 4
NORTH CENTRAL 82, SOUTH SIDE 29
South Side 2 12 7 8 — 29
North Central 19 21 24 18 — 82
North Central: Individual statistics not available
South Side: Morris 5, Powell 6, Phillips 5, Washington 8, Combs 5
BELLMONT 80, LEO 75, OT
Bellmont 15 21 18 18 8 — 80
Leo 15 16 22 19 3 — 75
Bellmont: James 12, Scheumann 30, Kitson 9, Krull 2, Fuelling 15, Velez 10, Hoffman 2
Leo: Schott 15, T. Hiteshaw 17, Walker 8, Richard 9, McGee 18, N. Hiteshaw 8
WARSAW 58, ELKHART 33
Warsaw 12 12 16 18 — 58
Elkhart 4 10 11 8 — 33
Warsaw: Davis 8, J. Gould 2, Bricker 24, C. Gould 5, Heckaman 5, Martin 4, Sullivan 4, Yeager 6
Elkhart: Windy 3, Williams 5, Rodgers 2, Gates 4, Brown 7, Anderson 12
COLUMBIA CITY 64, NEW HAVEN 53
Columbia City 14 19 10 21 — 64
New Haven 10 18 7 18 — 53
Columbia City: Individual statistics not available
New Haven: Cottrell 11, Graham 10, Robertson 10, Brooks 8, Stewart 6, Hammel 6, Hardy 2
MARION 84, NORTHROP 65
Northrop 19 8 19 19 — 65
Marion 19 22 25 18 — 84
Marion: Betts 16, Warner 2, Townsend 25, Fouce 13, Jones 2, Rogers 11, Bledsoe 12, McCollum 3
Northrop: Salam 1, Bates 4, Lawrence 17, Reese Jr. 3, Hudson 2, Chandler-Merriweather 9, alexander 23, Hughes 6
WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 50
Wawasee 14 11 14 14 — 53
Lakeland 9 6 14 21 — 50
Wawasee: Ziebarth 17, My. Everingham 9, Felger 1, Ma. Everingham 19, Roberson 7
Lakeland: B. Keil 16, Arroyo 6, Troyer 10, Merrifield 5, Curtis 6, N. Keil 6, Wachtman 1
MADISON GRANT 71, BLUFFTON 44
Madison Grant 26 16 21 18 — 71
Bluffton 12 13 9 10 — 44
Madison Grant: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton: Jenkins 16, Garrett 12, H. Wenger 6, Craighead 3, Lambert 3, Baumgartner 2, Grau 2
CONCORDIA 64, HERITAGE 37
No line score available
Concordia: Adair 5, Bentz 6, Cook 4, C. Hayworth 16, Jackson 2, Speckhard 3, Tapp 8, Molen 2, Washington 15, Williams-Thomas 3
Heritage: Kaiser 2, Meyer 7, Price 2, Saylor 18, Walter 3, Washington 2, Whitman 3
SOUTHERN WELLS 59, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 56
Lakeland Ch. 11 14 13 18 — 56
Southern Wells 19 10 17 13 — 59
Southern Wells: Individual statistics not available
Lakeland Christian: S. Martin 28, Cook 14, M. Martin 8, Rice 5, Jackson 1
Wrestling
AREA SECTIONALS
CARROLL
Team scores: 1. Garrett 240.5, 2. Carroll 195, 3. Bishop Dwenger 183, 4. Columbia City 168.5, 5. Eastside 104, 6. Huntington North 101, 7. Northrop 75, 8. Concordia 66, 9. Churubusco 45.5, 10. Whitko 37.
106—1. Baker (Garrett) d. Henry (Bishop Dwenger) 1:21, 3. Driver (Columbia City) d. Egly (Carroll) 7-2); 113—1. Snyder (Eastside) d. Cornewell (Bishop Dwenger) 6-0, 3. Jones (Garrett ) d. Velazquez (Carroll) 2-0; 120—1. Carter (Eastside) d. Fielden (Garrett) 9-5, 3. Krouse (Columbia City) d. Furniss (Carroll) 10-0; 126—1. Brady (Garrett) d. Fike (Eastside) 4-2, 3. Courter (Whitko) d. Stroud (Carroll) 8-6; 132—1. Nusbaum (Garrett) d. Garrett (Bishop Dwenger) 1:00, 3. Collins (Eastside) d. Krider (Churubusco) 0:41; 138—1. Williams (Garrett) d. Munsey (Eastside) 4-2, 3. Szczepanski (Bishop Dwenger) d. Spencer (Huntington North) 3:39; 145—1. Teusch (Huntington North) d. Orick-Maurer (Garrett) 4:46, 3. Bowser (Carroll) d. Hilger (Bishop Dwenger) 11-2; 152—1. Todd (Carroll) d. Delaney (Bishop Dwenger) 9-0, 3. Miller (Columbia City) d. Geiger (Churubusco) 2:42; 160—1. Leech (Garrett) d. DeWitt (Carroll) 17-6, 3. Gleave (Bishop Dwenger) d. Taylor (Northrop) 4-1; 170—1. Reed (Columbia City) d. Blosser (Carroll) 2:48, 3. Schuckel (Bishop Dwenger) d. Gibson (Garrett) 3-2; 182—1. Jeffries (Carroll) Alderdice (Bishop Dwenger) 7-1, 3. Goree (Columbia City) d. Lemmon (Northrop) 8-1; 195—1. Elliott (Huntington North) d. O`Connor (Garrett) 6-4, 3. Farris (Bishop Dwenger) d. Hodges (Columbia City) 1:58; 220—1. Hinton (Northrop) d. Harris (Concordia) 3-2, 3. Parke (Columbia City) d. Pflueger (Bishop Dwenger 2-0; 285—1. Maley (Columbia City) d. Hunley (Carroll) 3-1, 3. McCormack (Garrett) d. Updike (Huntington North) 5-1.
NEW HAVEN
Team scores: 1. Homestead 259.5, 2. New Haven 227, 3. Snider 221.5, 4. Leo 139, 5. Woodlan 94.5, T6. Bishop Luers 68, T6. South Side 68, 8. Heritage 62, 9. North Side 57, 10. Wayne 29
106—1. Ocampo (Snider) d. Juday (Leo) 5:01, 3. Knight (Homestead) d. Dorr (New Haven) 8-1; 113—1. Cooper (New Haven) d. Benedict (Homestead) 12-8, 3. Rhodes (Snider) d. Mason (Woodlan) 15-0; 120—1. Rocha (New Haven) d. Daring (Bishop Luers) 19-8, 3. Clark (Leo) d. Khanphane (Homestead) 6-5; 126—1. Sharp (Snider) d. Niblack (South Side) 3:48, 3. Clauser (New Haven) d. Gurrolla (Homestead) 3-0; 132—1. Doster (New Haven) d. Heath (Leo) 22-7, 3. Handwork (South Side) d. Maple (Snider) 5-2; 138—1. Lapsley (Snider) d. Mirelez (Heritage) 0:48, 3. Heisler (Homestead) d. Carter (New Haven) 3:35; 145—1. Elkins (New Haven) d. Sidel (Homestead) 10-7, 3. Pinckney (North Side) d. Prochaska (Snider) 7-4; 152—1. Russell (Snider) d. Thrash (Homestead) 16-12, 3. Amstutz (New Haven) d. Rothgeb (Heritage) 6-2; 160—1. Kistler (Homestead) d. Smith (Snider) 7-5, 3. Frecker (Woodlan) d. Paz (South Side) 3:25; 170—1. Arsini (Homestead) d. Roemer (Woodlan) 1:28, 3. Lepera (New Haven) d. Busche (Wayne) 3-2; 182—1. Veazy (Snider) d. Scott (Homestead) 5:32, 3. Culler (Woodlan) d. Head (New Haven) 2:12; 195—1. Daring (Bishop Luers) d. Scott (Homestead) 3-2, 3. Coolman (Leo) d. Poiry (New Haven) 2:21; 220—1. Evans (Homestead) d. Leal (Snider) 4:53, 3. Coolman (Leo) d. Adams (North Side) 2:24; 285—1. Hennessey (Heritage) d. Grayless (Homestead) 1:58, 3. McGrant (New Haven) d. Igney (Snider) 4-1.
JAY COUNTY
Team scores: 1. Jay County 262.5, 2. Bellmont 126, 3. Adams Central 200.5, 4. Norwell 176.5, 5. South Adams 149.5, 6. Bluffton 131, 7. Union City 32, 8. Southern Wells 28, 9. Blackford 25.
106—1. Douglas (Norwell) d. Byrum (Jay County) 4:56, 3. Kaehr (Adams Central) d. Curtis (Bellmont) 1:34; 113—1. Moore (Jay County) d. Johns (Bluffton) 8-6, 3. Krueckeberg (Bellmont) d. Sprunger (South Adams) 5-0; 120—1. Curtis (Jay County) d. Dubach (Adams Central) 5-1, 3. Franze (Bellmont) d. Fojtik (Norwell) 5-3; 126—1. Rowles (Jay County) d. Daniels (Union City) 0:34, 3. Rickord (Bellmont) d. Smith (Adams Central) 0:48; 132—1. Reiley (Jay County) d. Cook (Adams Central) 6-5, 3. Dreiband (Norwell) Wolpert (Bellmont) 1:55; 138—1. Wood (Jay County) d. Uhlman (Adams Central) 6-0, 3. Meyer (South Adams) d. Loshe (Bellmont) 17-1; 145—1. Clark (Jay County) d. Hernandez-Lopez (Blackford) 1:59, 3. Luginbill (Bellmont) d. Everett (Adams Central) 4-2; 152—1. Davis (Bellmont) d. Wittkamp (Jay County) 1:08, 3. Funk (Adams Central) d. Bollenbacher (South Adams) 4-2; 160—1. Loshe (South Adams) d. Mills-Blowers (Jay County) 2:30, 3. Walker (Norwell) d. Reynolds (Adams Central) 1:38; 170—1. Myers (Bellmont) d. Kahn (Bluffton) 22-7, 3. Behning (Norwell) d. Heiser (Adams Central) 7-0; 182—1. Summersett (South Adams) d. Wenk (Jay County) 1:41, 3. McCabe (Norwell) d. King (Bluffton) 3:40; 195—1. Kukelhan (Bellmont) d. Currie (Adams Central) 11-6, 3. Luther (Norwell) d. Flores (Jay County) 5-4; 220—1. Martin (Bellmont) d. Bluhm (Adams Central) 5-1), 3. Gehrett (Bluffton) d. Ortiz (Jay County) 7-5; 285—1. Cruz (Bluffton) d. Wurm (Adams Central) 0:44, 3. Kahn (Norwell) d. Long (Southern Wells) 4:14.
WEST NOBLE
Team scores: 1. DeKalb 226, 2. Angola 195, 3. Prairie Heights 186, 4. East Noble 149, 5. Fremont 128, 6. Central Noble 114, 7. Lakeland 104, 8. West Noble 97.5, 9. Westview 30.
106—1. Fuller (East Noble) d. Hawkins (Fremont) 1:04, 3. Delacruz (Angola) d. Fleshman (Central Noble) 7-1; 113—1. Waldon (DeKalb) d. Sraw (Angola) 9-8, 3. Brown (Lakeland) d. Kresse (Prairie Heights) 6-1; 120—1. Chase (DeKalb) d. McCue (Angola) SV-1 10-5, 3. Baas (Prairie Heights) d. Kohlheim (Westview) 5-2; 126—1. Meyer (DeKalb) d. Schlabach (Lakeland) injury default 4:00, 3. Pica (Fremont) d. Maggart (Angola) 1:43; 132—1. Hagewood (Prairie Heights) d. Kamer (Fremont) 2:00, 3. Davidson (Angola) d. Mosley (East Noble) 0:30; 138—1. Hagewood (Prairie Heights) d. Chambers (West Noble) 17-4, 3. Koch (DeKalb) d. McCneely (Fremont) 2:35; 145—1. Miller (DeKalb) d. Denman (Angola) 9-1, 3. Schiffli (Lakeland) d. Clouse (West Noble) 3-2; 152—1. Lounsbury (Prairie Heights) d. Claxton (Fremont) 1:07, 3. Knepper (DeKalb) d. Plattner (East Noble) 7-6; 160—1. Kunkle (Angola) d. Sprague (East Noble) 2-0, 3. Levitz (Prairie Heights) d. Blythe (DeKalb) 2:16; 170—1. Dunn (Dekalb) d. Jackson (Prairie Heights) 1:51, 3. Martin (Lakeland) d. Rowe (Fremont 3:25; 182—1. Leins (East Noble) d. Skinner (Central Noble) 8-0, 3. Parks (West Noble) d. Sheets (Prairie Heights) 5-1; 195—1. Copas (Central Noble) d. Owsley (Lakeland) 2:29, 3. Pratt (Prairie Heights) d. McCue (Angola) 2:22; 220—1. Shull (Angola) d. Olvera (West Noble) 1:24, 3. Lytle (DeKalb) d. VanHalst (Central Noble) 2:22; 285—1. Hartleroad (DeKalb) d. Lecount (West Noble) 5:09, 3. Pieper (Central Noble) d. Romero Sevilla (Angola) 1:32.
PLYMOUTH
Team scores: 1. Wawasee 258, 2. Plymouth 209, 3. Warsaw 182.5, 4. Warsaw 182.5, 5. Tippecanoe Valley 126, 6. Triton 104, 7. Bremen 89, 8. Culver Academies 88, 9. Culver Community 26.
106—1. Salazer (Wawasee) d. McNees (Warsaw) 6-0, 3. Cline (Laville) d. Riffle (Triton) SV-1 8-6; 113—1. Senter (Wawasee) d. Meiser (Culver Academies) 15-0, 3. Chantea (Plymouth) d. Shambaugh (Tippecanoe Valley) 1:31; 120—1. White (Plymouth) d. Garza (Warsaw) 8-7, 3. Lybarger (Tippecanoe Valley) d. Stuckman (Wawasee) TB-1 5-4; 126—1. Sutton (Wawasee) d. Kraemer (Plymouth) 13-11, 3. Darmer (Bremen) d. Martinez (Warsaw) 7-4; 132—1. Greene (Bremen) d. Shambaugh (Tippecanoe Valley) 7-1, 3. Taylor (Wawasee) d. Firebaugh (Plymouth) 2:21; 138—1. Stuckman (Wawasee) d. Wright (Plymouth) 3:28, 3. Reed (Laville) d. Rickel (Tippecanoe Valley) 17-9; 145—1. Smith (Plymouth) d. Rodriguez (Wawasee) 5-1, 3. Cook (Warsaw) d. Kuykendoll (Culver Community) 0:55; 152—1. Miller (Wawasee) d. Brown (Laville) 19-4, 3. Moon (Warsaw) d. Diaz (Culver Academies) injury default 0:00; 160—1. Smith (Plymouth) d. Stepp (Laville) 2:00, 3. Brown (Warsaw) d. Singer (Bremen) 8-2; 170—1. Cox (Triton) d. Malone (Wawasee) 5:27, 3. Sailors (Laville) d. Garrett (Plymouth) 7-1; 182—1. Walters (Warsaw) d. Zimmerman (Wawasee) 9-4, 3. McCrum (Plymouth) d. Ziola (Laville) 6-2; 195—1. Dewitt (Laville) d. Blair (Wawasee) 6-2, 3. Owens (Tippecanoe Valley) d. Rosas (Warsaw) 6-3; 220—1. Alber (Tippecanoe Valley) d. Neese (Laville) Dec 6-2, 3. Beam (Warsaw Community) d. Mavrick (Culver Academies) 2:58; 285—1. Popi (Plymouth) d. Martello (Culver Academies) 3:33, 3. Schmucker (Bremen) d. Kauffman (Warsaw) 9-5.