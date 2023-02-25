MEN
INDIANA TECH 85, ROCHESTER 73
Rochester 28 45 — 73
Indiana Tech 47 38 — 85
Indiana Tech: Smith 12, Stein 20, McKinney 9, Davison 7, Kline 10, Titus 2, Perez 13, Lehrman 5, Helm 7
Rochester: Michrina 3, Ballard Jr. 8, Cukaj 18, Walters 19, Polatoglou 4, Toney 9, Bonds 8, Fishers 4
GRACE 86, MARIAN 90, OT
Marian 41 40 9 — 90
Grace 41 41 15 — 96
Grace: Stoltzfus 4, C. Gibbs 7, J. Gibbs 20, F. Davidson 18, Malone 34, Wadding 7, Graber 3, Scott 3
Marian: Harvey 19, Cherry 19, Whitaker 12, Gohmann 23, Langkabel 5, Gizzi 2, Bryan 3, Heady 5, Ames 2
HUNTINGTON 73, TAYLOR 70
Taylor 39 31 — 70
Huntington 41 32 — 73
Huntington: Jordan 6, Pulver 4, Dyer 7, Sparks 28, Goodline 20, Wilson 3, Paul 5
Taylor: Hubbard 24, Yoon 6, Lewis 8, Clayton 7, Webb 9, Niehaus 1, Fuhrmann 15
WOMEN
TOLEDO 72, BALL STATE 70
TOLEDO (23-4): Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Wiard 5-12 7-10 17, Lockett 7-12 5-5 20, Goss 3-6 2-4 9, Mikonowicz 3-9 3-4 10, Garcia 3-9 5-6 13, Jansen 1-5 0-0 3, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 22-29 72.
BALL STATE (23-6): Dis Agustsdottir 2-4 0-0 6, Clephane 3-11 2-4 9, Becki 6-9 2-2 18, Kiefer 3-6 2-2 8, Bischoff 4-14 4-7 13, Rauch 5-7 1-2 12, Shafer 1-3 0-0 2, Richard 0-0 0-0 0, Muhl 1-2 0-1 2, Puiggros 0-0 0-0 0, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-17 70.
Toledo 14 28 18 12 — 72
Ball St. 16 19 12 23 — 70
3-Point Goals—Toledo 6-20 (Wiard 0-3, Lockett 1-3, Goss 1-3, Mikonowicz 1-3, Garcia 2-7, Jansen 1-1), Ball St. 9-25 (Dis Agustsdottir 2-3, Clephane 1-2, Becki 4-7, Kiefer 0-2, Bischoff 1-7, Rauch 1-1, Shafer 0-2, Muhl 0-1). Fouled Out—Becki. Rebounds—Toledo 38 (Mikonowicz 10), Ball St. 31 (Dis Agustsdottir 6). Assists—Toledo 3 (Wiard 2), Ball St. 7 (Clephane 2). Total Fouls—Toledo 21, Ball St. 24. A—2,150.
GREEN BAY 70, PFW 64
PFW (12-18): Linbo 2-5 0-0 4, Sellers 1-6 0-0 3, Emmerson 3-6 0-20 9, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2, Bromenschenkel 5-8 1-1 11, Starks 1-4 0-0 3, Stupp 5-11 1-2 14, Ry. Ott 7-11 1-2 18. Totals 25-54 3-5 64.
GREEN BAY (25-4): Kondrakiewicz 4-6 2-3 12, Schlitz 4-12 0-0 10, Genke 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 4-11 4-5 14, Levy 5-16 5-6 20, McNeal 1-6 2-2 4, Koenig 0-1 0-0 0, Guyer 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 23-60 13-16 70.
PFW 13 18 19 14 — 64
Green Bay 17 13 26 14 — 70
3-Point Goals—PFW 11-32 (Sellers 1-4, Emmerson 3-6, Marshall 0-2, Bromenschenkel 0-2, Starks 1-3, Stupp 3-8, Ry. Ott 3-7), Green Bay 11-30 (Kondrakiewicz 2-3, Schlitz 2-6, Genke 0-2, Butler 2-4, Levy 5-14, Koenig 0-1). Fouled Out—Sellers. Rebounds—PFW 29 (Bromenschenkel 10), Green Bay 41 (Kondrakiewicz 14). Assists—PFW 17 (Emmerson 5), Green Bay 19 (Butler 8). Totals Fouls—PFW 17, Green Bay 12. A—N/A.
INDIANA TECH 87, CORNERSTONE 63
Cornerstone 7 13 24 19 — 63
Indiana Tech 20 21 27 19 — 87
Indiana Tech: Decker 17, Covington 9, Foy 20, Whitaker 5, Worm 15, Javins 1, Smith 11, Barton 9
Cornerstone: Helderop 4, Jaxi Long 2, Stein 8, Fulks 14, Ainsworth 18, Kubik 8, Sluiter 2, Cain 4, Jay. Long 3
HOPE 76, TRINE 65
Trine 14 20 11 20 — 65
Hope 17 14 27 18 — 76
Hope: Baguley 12, Majerus 6, Feenstra 23, Morehouse 11, McKinney 15, Karblom 9
Trine: Ardis 16, K. Sloneker 3, Tate 6, Wagner 22, Hinds 3, Rhonehouse 3, S. Sloneker 2, Sanner 10