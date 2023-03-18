DIII
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT 74, MOUNT UNION 72
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT (31-3): J. Hines 5-20 8-13 18, Brodie 4-12 2-4 12, Barber 10-15 5-9 25, Henderson 2-5 1-1 5, C. Hines 1-8 0-1 2, Furr 4-4 0-0 12, Graves 0-3 0-0 0, Latta 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 16-28 74.
MOUNT UNION (30-4): Newsom 2-5 0-0 6, Mansfield 3-5 2-3 11, Parker 12-28 5-10 31, Gurley 7-14 2-2 16, Poole 1-5 2-2 4, Painter 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 0-1 0, McCartney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-18 72.
Christopher Newport 26 48 — 74
Mount Union 29 43 — 72
3-Point Goals—Christopher Newport 6-19 (Graves 0-2, J. Hines 0-1, Brodie 2-9, Henderson 0-1, C. Hines 0-2, Furr 4-4), Mount Union 7-23 (McCartney 0-1, Newsom 2-4, Parker 2-8, Mansfield 3-4, Gurley 0-3, Poole 0-2, Painter 0-1). Fouled Out—Hill, Mansfield. Rebounds—Christopher Newport 47 (Barber 10), Mount Union 41 (Parker 14). Assists—Christopher Newport 9 (J. Hines 4), Mount Union 7 (Mansfield 5). Total Fouls—Christopher Newport 22, Mount Union 25. A—N/A.
NAIA
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 73, INDIANA TECH 71
INDIANA TECH (32-4): Smith 2-10 2-4 6, Stein 8-16 0-0 18, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Davison 4-14 3-5 12, Kline 3-7 5-7 11, Titus 0-0 0-0 0, Perez 3-7 3-3 12, Lehrman 1-3 0-1 2, Je. Luciani 1-3 0-0 2, Helm 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 25-65 13-20 71.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (35-1): Handran 2-4 0-0 4, Elzie 4-9 0-0 10, Robinett 3-6 2-2 11, O’Neil 5-6 5-8 15, Wyman 2-10 2-4 6, Morgan 6-10 0-0 13, Rogers 1-4 0-0 2, Radford 2-3 3-3 7, Wilson 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 27-57 13-19 73.
Indiana Tech 26 45 — 71
College of Idaho 45 28 — 73
3-Point Goals—Indiana Tech 8-21 (Smith 0-2, Stein 2-5, Davison 1-5, Perez 3-5, Helm 2-4), College of Idaho 6-15 (Elzie 2-5, Robinett 3-4, Wyman 0-4, Morgan 1-1, Radford 0-1). Fouled Out—Stein. Rebounds—Indiana Tech 35 (Stein 8), College of Idaho 42 (O’Neil 12). Assists—Indiana Tech 12 (Davison 3), College of Idaho 8 (Handran 4). Total Fouls—Indiana Tech 17, College of Idaho 20. A—N/A.