FUEL 5, KOMETS 2
Fort Wayne 0 2 0 — 2
Indy 2 2 1 — 5
1st Period—1, Indy, Yetman 24 (Wideman), 0:36. 2, Indy, Bilek 18 (Wideman, Yetman), 18:57. Penalties—Cooper Fw (hooking), 7:48; Pelletier Fw (delay of game), 9:04; Lemos Ind (tripping), 15:20; Maggio Fw (roughing), 19:18; Wilson Ind (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:18.
2nd Period—3, Indy, Wideman 18 (Yetman, Watson), 0:25. 4, Fort Wayne, Allan 3 (Rymsha, Boudens), 6:07 (PP). 5, Indy, Brown 11 (Bellant, Watson), 10:52. 6, Fort Wayne, Brubacher 9 (Rymsha), 11:34. Penalties—Pelletier Fw (fighting - major), 5:32; Bilek Ind (fighting - major), 5:32; Lang Ind (holding), 6:44; Boudrias Fw (tripping), 12:20; Brubacher Fw (tripping), 13:25; Lang Ind (high-sticking), 13:58; Petruzzelli Fw (diving/embellishment), 15:34; Lang Ind (interference), 15:34; McIvor Fw (interference), 17:45.
3rd Period—7, Indy, Nijhoff 7 19:11 (EN). Penalties—Maggio Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 9:54; Watson Ind (slashing), 9:54; Siebenaler Fw (slashing), 13:15; Boudens Fw (tripping), 14:31; Wilson Ind (misconduct - inciting), 20:00.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 5-10-14-29. Indy 14-10-7-31.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 3; Indy 0 / 7.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Kaczperski 7-7-2-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Indy, Driscoll 21-14-2-0 (29 shots-27 saves).
A—5,020. Referee—John Lindner. Linesmen—Will Anderson, Christopher Williams.