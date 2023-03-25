KOMETS 6, RUSH 3
Rapid City 0 3 0 — 3
Fort Wayne 2 1 3 — 6
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Maggio 5 (Van Wyhe), 10:24. 2, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 29 (Brubacher), 13:35. Penalties—Horvath Rc (hooking), 5:24; Graves Fw (cross-checking), 18:09.
2nd Period—3, Rapid City, Aleardi 23 4:02 (PS). 4, Rapid City, Nelson 18 (Robertson, Gravelle), 7:16 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 30 (Masonius, Rassell), 14:26. 6, Rapid City, Nelson 19 (Gravelle), 19:28 (SH). Penalties—Wichers Rc (interference), 0:55; Maggio Fw (kneeing - major, game misconduct - kneeing), 6:42; Coatta Rc (double - roughing), 11:35; Alvaro Fw (double - roughing), 11:35; Masonius Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:35; Martin Rc (boarding - major, game misconduct - boarding), 16:26.
3rd Period—7, Fort Wayne, Boudens 4 (Rymsha, Boudrias), 5:28 (PP). 8, Fort Wayne, Boudens 5 (Willis, McIvor), 13:34. 9, Fort Wayne, Fanti 1 18:19 (EN). Penalties—Carlson Rc (tripping), 4:22; Cooper Fw (holding), 13:59; Court Rc (double - roughing), 17:23; Masonius Fw (double - roughing), 17:23; Graves Fw (tripping), 18:49.
Shots on Goal—Rapid City 14-15-12-41. Fort Wayne 19-7-12-38.
Power Play Opportunities—Rapid City 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 1 / 4.
Goalies—Rapid City, Carlson 13-14-0-0 (37 shots-32 saves). Fort Wayne, Fanti 13-13-0-1 (39 shots-36 saves); Kaczperski 7-7-2-1 (2 shots-2 saves).
A—8,923. Referees—Tyler Hascall, Chad Ingalls. Linesmen—Evan Knox, Colin Gates.