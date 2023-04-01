STINGRAYS 3, KOMETS 0
South Carolina 3 0 0 — 3
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 — 0
1st Period—1, South Carolina, O’Neil 21 (Florek), 10:18. 2, South Carolina, Magera 6 (Hughes, Hall), 15:58. 3, South Carolina, Humitz 19 (Florek, Kim), 17:03. Penalties—Baker Sc (hooking), 7:44; Cooper Fw (tripping), 13:11.
2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Graves Fw (tripping), 1:35; Petruzzelli Fw (hooking), 10:44; Kielb Fw (holding), 17:22.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Hughes Sc (tripping), 9:18; Del Gaizo Sc (cross-checking, fighting - major), 11:54; Pelletier Fw (fighting - major), 11:54.
Shots on Goal—South Carolina 14-15-12-41. Fort Wayne 5-6-13-24.
Power Play Opportunities—South Carolina 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—South Carolina, Stevenson 18-11-3-1 (24 shots-24 saves). Fort Wayne, Parenteau 11-5-2-2 (41 shots-38 saves).
A—6,919. Referee—Marc-Olivier Phaneuf. Linesmen—Kyle Flood, Brandon Grillo.