NAILERS 4, KOMETS 3
Fort Wayne 0 1 2 — 3
Wheeling 3 0 1 — 4
1st Period—1, Wheeling, Koopman 1 (Desruisseaux), 1:28. 2, Wheeling, Dirven 1 (DiLiberatore, Koopman), 6:11 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Drevitch 18 (Drake, Laviolette), 6:49. Penalties—Masonius Fw (interference), 4:31; Rymsha Fw (holding), 8:13; Tremblay Whl (kneeing), 10:08; Boudrias Fw (tripping), 14:00.
2nd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Willis 1 (Van Wyhe, Cooper), 19:59. Penalties—Dove-McFalls Fw (hooking), 5:04.
3rd Period—5, Wheeling, Jankowski 1 (Dirven, Bunz), 5:12. 6, Fort Wayne, Dove-McFalls 11 (Ganske, Willis), 11:23 (PP). 7, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 24 (Provost, Rymsha), 11:37. Penalties—Cooper Fw (fighting - major), 1:46; Laviolette Whl (interference, fighting - major), 1:46; Dirven Whl (high-sticking), 2:21; Laviolette Whl (tripping), 10:22; Provost Fw (high-sticking), 12:14.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 11-10-15-36. Wheeling 12-15-7-34.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Wheeling 1 / 5.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Parenteau 11-6-2-2 (34 shots-30 saves). Wheeling, Barone 13-17-5-1 (36 shots-33 saves).
A—2,992. Referee—Trevor Wohlford. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Chad Fuller.