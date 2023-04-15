high schools
Baseball
S.B. ST. JOSEPH 6, BLACKHAWK CH. 4
Blackhawk Ch. 220 000 0 —4 7 4
SB St. Joseph 001 014 x —6 5 5
WP—Coar. LP—Sefton. 2B—Knudson (BC).
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 2, STURGIS 1
Blackhawk Ch. 010 001 —2 4 0
Sturgis 000 100 —1 1 1
WP—Jackson. LP—Green. 3B—Muldoon.
WAYNE 4, NORTH SIDE 2
North Side 200 000 0 —2 4 1
Wayne 101 020 x —4 6 5
WP—Echevarria. LP—Oliva. 2B—Echevarria.
WAYNE 11, NORTH SIDE 4
North Side 102 001 0 —4 5 8
Wayne 124 310 x —11 8 1
WP—Keirns. LP—Goings. 2B—Griggs (W), Cox (NS).
SNIDER 12, NORTHROP 0
Northrop 000 00 —0 2 2
Snider 230 7x —12 11 1
WP—Fry. LP—Slonikee. 2B—Fry (S). HR—Leavell (S).
CATHEDRAL 3, HOMESTEAD 1
Homestead 000 010 0 —1 5 0
Cathedral 100 002 x —3 5 0
WP—Parrish. LP—Weaver. 2B—Goode (H), Ankenbruck (H), Carnahan (C).
CATHEDRAL 10, HOMESTEAD 0
Homestead 000 000 —0 4 2
Cathedral 230 122 —10 8 1
WP—Ayers. LP—Graber. 2B—Stiner (C). HR—Carnahan (C).
NORWELL 14, GRIFFITH 4
Griffith 004 000 —4 5 4
Norwell 001 616 —14 11 1
WP—Bolyn. LP—Feliciano. 2B—Miller 2 (G), McBride (N), Bodenheimer (N), Cotton (N), Bolyn 2 (N). HR—D. Graft (N), Shelton (N).
CRAFORDSVILLE 8, NORWELL 5
Norwell 001 210 1 —5 7 N/A
Crawfordsville 240 110 x —8 12 N/A
WP—Underwood. LP—Lewis. 2B—D. Graft (N), Mallery (N), L. Graft (N), Bolyn (N), Underwood (C), Motz (C), Emer (C), Coursey (C). HR—Bailey (N).
WEST NOBLE 15, GARRETT 11
Garrett 334 010 0 —11 6 0
West Noble 701 070 x —15 11 6
WP—Steele. LP—Byers. 2B—Reed (G), Simmons (G), Ruisard (WN). 3B—Steele (WN). HR—Bottles (WN).
Softball
WAWASEE 11, TRITON 0
Triton 000 00 —0 2 1
Wawasee 213 23 —11 10 1
WP—Duncan. HR—Couture (W).
NORWELL 14, SOUTH ADAMS 9
South Adams 102 132 0 —9 5 3
Norwell 141 350 x —14 8 6
WP—Sonnigsen. LP—Pries. 2B—Bixler (SA), Pries (SA), Markley (N), Frauhiger (N). HR—Markley (N).
NORWELL 15, SOUTH ADAMS 4
South Adams 003 10 —4 3 3
Norwell 250 35 —15 15 3
WP—Lemler. LP—Bixler. 2B—Patterson (SA), Clark (N). HR—Clark (N).
Track & Field
BOYS
PATRIOT RELAY
Team scores: 1. Norwell 128, 2. Heritage 101, 3. New Haven 95, 4. Concordia 66, 5. Bishop Luers 30
6400R—Concordia 19:34.3; 100—Stoppehagen (N) 11.23; 110H—Parker (N) 16.06; 400R—Norwell 44.46; 1600R—Norwell 3:37.08; 4000DMR—Concordia 12:14.41; 800R—Norwell 1:36.2; 3200R—Concordia 8:44.43; 1000SMR—New Haven 2:06.29; HJ—Frauhiger (N) 6-6; PV—Kreigh (N) 12-0; LJ—Mitchell (NH) 18-6.5; SP—Riddle (H) 49-0.5; D—Bussard (NH) 137-0.
PATRIOT RELAY
Team scores: 1. New Haven 107, 2. Heritage 98, 3. Norwell 89, 4. Concordia 67, 5. Blackhawk Christian 29, 6. Lakewood Park 20, 7. Bishop Luers 17
6400R—Concordia 22:53.68; 100—Jackson (NH) 13.25; 100HJackson (NH) 15.56; 400R—Heritage 54.2; 1600R—Heritage 4:29.68; 400DMR—Concordia 14:02.25; 800R—New Haven 1:52.17; 3200R—Concordia 9:50.41; 1000SMR—New Haven 2:26.8; HJ—Loggins (C) 5-0; PV—Meredith (N) 8-6; LJ—Pierce (H) 15-11; SP—Gerber (H) 40-8; D—Dommer (NH) 123-1.