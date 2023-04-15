FUEL 6, KOMETS 4
Indy 2 1 3 — 6
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 — 4
1st Period—1, Indy, Wideman 22 (Yetman, Bilek), 1:08 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, Johnson 1 (Willis, Rassell), 3:02. 3, Indy, Lemos 16 (Maksimovich, Cameron), 18:18. 4, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 33 (Petruzzelli, Rymsha), 19:11 (PP). Penalties—Rymsha Fw (hooking), 0:25; Rassell Fw (boarding), 4:35; Bakker Ind (cross-checking), 8:04; Brubacher Fw (tripping), 9:15; Maksimovich Ind (hooking), 11:51; Golod Ind (cross-checking), 17:07; Kielb Fw (roughing), 17:07; Chaika Ind (hooking), 18:55; Masonius Fw (holding), 19:46.
2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Rassell 21 (Dove-McFalls, Maggio), 4:36. 6, Indy, Golod 16 (Vinnell, Yetman), 15:13 (PP). Penalties—Lemos Ind (slashing), 5:25; Allan Fw (tripping), 13:24; Van Wyhe Fw (holding), 15:42; Allan Fw (boarding), 16:04; Malone Ind (slashing), 17:47; Kielb Fw (roughing), 17:47.
3rd Period—7, Indy, Malone 23 (Chaika, Brown), 3:58. 8, Fort Wayne, Dove-McFalls 12 (Rymsha, Boudrias), 6:53 (PP). 9, Indy, Maksimovich 2 (Brown), 16:45 (PP). 10, Indy, Texeira 7 19:13 (EN). Penalties—Brubacher Fw (kneeing), 0:42; Chaika Ind (interference), 6:16; Cameron Ind (slashing), 6:24; Maggio Fw (interference), 12:30; Cameron Ind (misconduct - inciting), 14:43; Cooper Fw (misconduct), 14:43; Masonius Fw (spearing major, game misconduct - spearing), 14:43; Wideman Ind (roughing), 14:45; Dove-McFalls Fw (misconduct), 14:45; Maggio Fw (double - roughing, game misconduct - fighting (continuing altercation)), 14:45; Lemos Ind (tripping), 18:21; Chaika Ind (high-sticking - double), 19:13.
Shots on Goal—Indy 11-11-11-33. Fort Wayne 9-8-6-23.
Power Play Opportunities—Indy 3 / 12; Fort Wayne 2 / 8.
Goalies—Indy, Driscoll 21-17-3-0 (9 shots-7 saves); Gray 7-2-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves). Fort Wayne, Fanti 15-16-0-1 (32 shots-27 saves).
A—8,644. Referee—Chad Ingalls. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Antoine Bujold-Roux.