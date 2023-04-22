CYCLONES 2, KOMETS 1
Fort Wayne 0 0 1 — 1
Cincinnati 2 0 0 — 2
1st Period—1, Cincinnati, Berzolla 1 (Lapid), 6:59. 2, Cincinnati, Polino 1 (Lapid), 19:24 (SH). Penalties—Brubacher Fw (roughing), 0:33; Berzolla Cin (roughing), 0:33; Allan Fw (tripping), 9:54; MacLean Cin (tripping), 12:42; Nielsen Cin (holding), 19:10.
2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Allan Fw (interference), 3:04; Nielsen Cin (hooking), 4:00; Berzolla Cin (delay of game), 8:07; Caron Cin (high-sticking), 15:58; Rymsha Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 16:18; Hardie Cin (illegal check to head), 19:52.
3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 1 (Rassell, Brubacher), 14:22 (PP). Penalties—Caporusso Cin (tripping), 4:39; Maggio Fw (slashing), 7:30; Caron Cin (tripping), 13:57.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-12-13-33. Cincinnati 10-6-10-26.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 8; Cincinnati 0 / 4.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Fanti (26 shots-24 saves). Cincinnati, Warm (33 shots-32 saves).
A—5,369. Referees—Alex Normandin, Trevor Wohlford. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Will Anderson.