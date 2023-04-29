SATURDAY
GAME ONE
LOONS 2, TINCAPS 0
Great Lakes Fort Wayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gthier ss 3 1 2 0 Marse cf 3 0 0 0
Rshing c 4 0 1 0 Cstnon 3b 3 0 0 0
Frndz dh 2 1 2 1 Meril ss 3 0 0 0
Lkwd-Pwl 1b 3 0 0 0 Dunn 2b 3 0 1 0
Keith cf 4 0 0 0 Mrtrla 1b 3 0 1 0
Young 2b 3 0 1 1 Luis dh 3 0 0 0
Grcia lf 3 0 0 0 Mears rf 3 0 0 0
Aleyne rf 2 0 0 0 Zabla c 2 0 0 0
Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 Farmr lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 26 2 6 2 Totals 25 0 2 0
Great Lakes 101 000 0 —2
Fort Wayne 000 000 0 —0
E—Castro, Diaz, Mears. DP—Great Lakes 0, Fort Wayne 2. LOB—Great Lakes 9, Fort Wayne 4.
IP H R ER BB SO
Great Lakes
Castro W,1-1 5 1 0 0 0 4
Knowles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suarez S,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fort Wayne
Iriarte L,0-2 3 4 2 1 3 6
Milacki 3 2 0 0 3 4
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Milacki. Balk—Castro. Umpires—Home: Robert Ginther III; First— Nelson Fraley. T—2:03.
GAME TWO
TINCAPS 5, LOONS 2
Great Lakes Fort Wayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gthier 2b 4 0 1 0 Marse cf 3 1 1 0
Rshing dh 3 1 0 0 Meril ss 1 0 0 0
Frelnd ss 4 0 0 0 Cstnon 3b 3 1 1 0
Lkwd-Pl c 2 0 1 1 Mrtrla lf-1b 3 1 0 1
Keith lf 3 0 1 0 Mears rf 3 1 2 3
Young 3b 1 1 1 0 Luis dh 3 0 0 0
Alcntra rf 3 0 0 0 Bnder c 1 1 0 0
Grcia 1b 3 0 0 0 Cmngs 1b 3 0 1 1
Vogel cf 2 0 2 1 Farmr lf 0 0 0 0
Pchrdo 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 25 2 6 2 Totals 22 5 5 5
Great Lakes 110 000 0 —2
Fort Wayne 014 000 x —5
E—Gauthier. DP—Great Lakes 0, Fort Wayne 1. LOB—Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 6. 2B—Lockwood-Powell, Cummings. HR—Mears. SB—Young 2, Mears. CS—Vogel, Merrill, Marsee.
IP H R ER BB SO
Great Lakes
Ramirez L,0-2 3 4 5 4 4 3
Tyranski 11/3 0 0 0 2 2
DePaula 1 1 0 0 1 2
Robles 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne
Bergert W,1-1 5 3 2 2 3 5
Holiday 1 2 0 0 1 0
Mundo S,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP—Robles. Umpires—Home: Nelson Fraley; First—Robert Ginther III. T—2:02. A—4,159.