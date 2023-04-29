SATURDAY

GAME ONE

LOONS 2, TINCAPS 0

Great Lakes Fort Wayne

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gthier ss 3 1 2 0 Marse cf 3 0 0 0

Rshing c 4 0 1 0 Cstnon 3b 3 0 0 0

Frndz dh 2 1 2 1 Meril ss 3 0 0 0

Lkwd-Pwl 1b 3 0 0 0 Dunn 2b 3 0 1 0

Keith cf 4 0 0 0 Mrtrla 1b 3 0 1 0

Young 2b 3 0 1 1 Luis dh 3 0 0 0

Grcia lf 3 0 0 0 Mears rf 3 0 0 0

Aleyne rf 2 0 0 0 Zabla c 2 0 0 0

Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 Farmr lf 2 0 0 0

Totals 26 2 6 2 Totals 25 0 2 0

Great Lakes 101 000 0 —2

Fort Wayne 000 000 0 —0

E—Castro, Diaz, Mears. DP—Great Lakes 0, Fort Wayne 2. LOB—Great Lakes 9, Fort Wayne 4.

IP H R ER BB SO

Great Lakes

Castro W,1-1 5 1 0 0 0 4

Knowles 1 0 0 0 0 1

Suarez S,1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fort Wayne

Iriarte L,0-2 3 4 2 1 3 6

Milacki 3 2 0 0 3 4

Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Milacki. Balk—Castro. Umpires—Home: Robert Ginther III; First— Nelson Fraley. T—2:03.

GAME TWO

TINCAPS 5, LOONS 2

Great Lakes Fort Wayne

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gthier 2b 4 0 1 0 Marse cf 3 1 1 0

Rshing dh 3 1 0 0 Meril ss 1 0 0 0

Frelnd ss 4 0 0 0 Cstnon 3b 3 1 1 0

Lkwd-Pl c 2 0 1 1 Mrtrla lf-1b 3 1 0 1

Keith lf 3 0 1 0 Mears rf 3 1 2 3

Young 3b 1 1 1 0 Luis dh 3 0 0 0

Alcntra rf 3 0 0 0 Bnder c 1 1 0 0

Grcia 1b 3 0 0 0 Cmngs 1b 3 0 1 1

Vogel cf 2 0 2 1 Farmr lf 0 0 0 0

Pchrdo 2b 2 0 0 0

Totals 25 2 6 2 Totals 22 5 5 5

Great Lakes 110 000 0 —2

Fort Wayne 014 000 x —5

E—Gauthier. DP—Great Lakes 0, Fort Wayne 1. LOB—Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 6. 2B—Lockwood-Powell, Cummings. HR—Mears. SB—Young 2, Mears. CS—Vogel, Merrill, Marsee.

IP H R ER BB SO

Great Lakes

Ramirez L,0-2 3 4 5 4 4 3

Tyranski 11/3 0 0 0 2 2

DePaula 1 1 0 0 1 2

Robles 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Wayne

Bergert W,1-1 5 3 2 2 3 5

Holiday 1 2 0 0 1 0

Mundo S,1 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP—Robles. Umpires—Home: Nelson Fraley; First—Robert Ginther III. T—2:02. A—4,159.