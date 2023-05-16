(T) – taped (JIP) – joined in progress
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
College, Evansville-Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
MLB, Pittsburgh-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
MLB, Chicago Cubs-Houston, TBS/Marquee, 8 p.m.
MLB, Cleveland-Chicago White Sox, NBC Chicago, 8 p.m.
MLB, Cincinnati-Colorado, Bally Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
MLB, teams TBD, MLB Net, 10 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA, Draft Lottery, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA, LA Lakers-Denver, ESPN/ESPN2, 8:40 p.m.
SOCCER
UEFA, AC Milan-Inter Milan, CBS, 3 p.m.
RADIO
BASEBALL
MWL, TINCAPS-Dayton, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.
MLB, Chicago Cubs-Houston, 92.7 FM, 8 p.m.
(JIP) MLB, Cleveland-Chicago White Sox, 1380 AM, 8 p.m.
TV, radio listings subject to change