Fort Wayne FC has been preparing for Sunday’s game against FC Buffalo, a key USL League Two Valley Division match at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, but the club will take a break tonight to watch some important TV programming – two of their teammates suiting up for their national team.
Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe and defender Rodolfo Sulia, two crucial cogs of a Fort Wayne defense that’s allowed just three goals during a 5-0-2 start to this season, have joined Puerto Rico for a CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Suriname, which will be 7 tonight at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“It’s great, because we’re excited for them,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “Aurie has been incredible for us. While we’re disappointed that he’s leaving while he’s playing so well, we’re excited for him to go in and really show what he can do. He’s been a backup in their national team setup, and I want them to really take a look because he’s been really, really good.
“Rodolfo, we’ve been rotating three guys through two center back positions, and while he’s played, he’s been really good. I think it’s a great opportunity for him. He’s fresh, he’s fit, he’s been training hard, and he should be ready to go.”
Briscoe and Sulia could return to Fort Wayne FC after tonight’s match, depending on the result; a victory over Suriname would move Puerto Rico into a second qualifying match Tuesday against the winner of Friday’s Martinique-Saint Lucia match, with advancement into group play on the line.
“It’s always an honor to play for the Puerto Rico national team,” Sulia said. “I’m very happy, and I know I speak for both of us when I say we’re going to give it all, and let’s hope we can qualify for that Gold Cup.”
Fort Wayne leads second-place Toledo Villa FC by seven points in the standings. While Toledo holds two games in hand, Fort Wayne still controls its destiny to not only qualify for the postseason for the first time in the club’s three-year history but also win a division title.
Briscoe and Shafique Wilson were expected to battle for the starting goalkeeper spot entering the season, but a family issue forced Wilson to return to his Toronto home for a spell. Briscoe seized the opportunity, earning four shutouts in six starts as FWFC jumped to the top of the Valley Division.
And Briscoe praised his roommate, Sulia, for his instrumental role in one of the stingiest defenses in all of USL2. Of the 122 teams throughout USL2’s 16 divisions, Fort Wayne is tied for seventh with just three goals allowed, and its 0.43 goals allowed per game is third best in the nation.
“The shutout is not only my accomplishment, but it’s everybody in the back four,” Briscoe said. “Having Rodo in front of me, having the chemistry of him as a teammate and as a roommate helps me perform.
“I want him as my roommate (during national team duty). We don’t get into trouble, we go to the gym and practice hard, and just stay focused. If he was a troublemaker, then I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am right now.”
With many other leagues on summer break, the opportunity to train with Fort Wayne FC, while building chemistry on and off the field, could make Briscoe and Sulia strong, complementary pieces for Puerto Rico for years to come.
“He speaks to me in English and I speak to him in Spanish so we can evolve our languages,” Sulia said. “Being able to play and being able to train with so much talent over here, it’s special. I think we all have the capability to leave it all on the field. It’s been a very good experiment, and I’m happy with it.”
