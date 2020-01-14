Women's game part of NHL All-Star event

The NHL is adding a three-on-three game between U.S. and Canadian women's national team members to its All-Star festivities this month in St. Louis.

The plan to play the three-on-three women's game has been in the works for months, with as many as 24 players set to participate after the final rosters were being established late last week. The game was first reported by ESPN.com.

This isn't the first time the NHL has invited female players to attend its All-Star game.

Two years ago, with Team USA training nearby in advance of the Winter Olympics, the NHL invited three American players to be on hand but not participate. Last year, four players were invited, and American Kendall Coyne Schofield became the first woman to participate in the skills event and then finished seventh in the fastest skater competition.

BASEBALL

Pitching prospect dies in crash

The Washington Nationals say pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. He was 23. The team announced the news in a statement. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic crash Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic. Segura spent the 2019 season in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays, going 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances as a reliever.

COLLEGES

Vols outline violations

Tennessee self-reported an NCAA violation that involved a football player advertising the sale of a replica version of his jersey on Facebook. The incident was among seven Level III and Level IV violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months. The reports were obtained Monday through a public records request. The Facebook-related violation involved a football player permitting the use of his name and image to promote a commercial project. The player wasn't identified.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Detroit hired Cory Undlin to replace Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator. Coach Matt Patricia and Undlin started their NFL careers together with New England in 2004. ... Jacksonville fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after one season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

East Noble senior Rylee Cripe signed a letter of intent to play college softball at Indiana Tech, the Warriors announced. She is a three-year varsity player and two-time All-NE8 selection.

SOCCER

Killion re-signs with Sky Blue

Bishop Dwenger graduate Sarah Killion signed a new contract with Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League, the club announced. Killion, the league's No. 2 overall pick in 2016, has played with Sky Blue her whole career and played every minute of every match for the club in 2019. She was voted Unsung Hero of the Year by her teammates. Killion was a three-time Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year with the Saints and was a top 10 recruit nationally coming out of high school. She played college soccer at UCLA.

SheBelieves Cup matches set

The Women's World Cup champion U.S. team will face Spain and England, two teams it defeated on the way to the title, as well as Japan in the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup kicking off in March. Doubleheader matches in the round robin-style tournament will be played in Orlando, Florida, on March 5, in Harrison, New Jersey, on March 8 and in Frisco, Texas, on March 11.

TENNIS

Federations pledge fire relief

The International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the U.S. Open, French Open and Wimbledon pledged a total of $400,000 on Monday to help the relief efforts for the Australian wildfires. The donations will go to the Australian Red Cross. The death toll in Australia has risen to at least 27, while the fires have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than Indiana since September. Four of the casualties have been firefighters. The year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, the Australian Open, is scheduled to start Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

CORRECTION

Players' names misspelled

Last week's Peak Performers item, published on Page 1B on Saturday, misspelled the names of Landen Jordan of Churubusco and Dillon Duff of Snider.