Shiffrin's hopes suffer as ski finals canceled

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's chances of extending her 3-year reign as overall champion took another hit when the alpine skiing World Cup Finals in Italy were canceled Friday because of the virus outbreak.

Shiffrin already lost her lead in the standings because of a month-long absence after the death of her father.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation was hoping to host the finals, scheduled for March 18-22 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, without spectators. But during an emergency International Ski Federation board meeting Friday, every nation besides Italy voted to cancel the event, the Italian federation said.

Shiffrin said Thursday she is returning to the circuit in Europe, but she has only one set of races left in Åre, Sweden – if she enters – to try to erase her 153-point deficit to Italian rival Federica Brignone.

BASEBALL

Darvish cautious with cough

Amid widespread concern about the coronavirus, Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish decided to be extra careful after he developed a cough this week. The Japanese right-hander visited with at least two doctors and stayed away from the team for a day before throwing three innings in a simulated game Friday. Darvish was met by team physician Dr. Stephen Adams in the parking lot, and Adams sent Darvish to a doctor's office to get checked. Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start against Texas.

MLB news

The New York Mets reassigned Tim Tebow to minor league camp after he went 2 for 13 in spring training . … New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it's not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he'll be back in the lineup. … Christian Yelich finalized a $215 million, nine-year contract with Milwaukee . Yelich's teammate pitcher Freddy Peralta gets a signing bonus of $1,174,800 as part of his $15.5 million, five-year contract .

BASKETBALL

Mavericks owner fined $500,000

The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating after a Feb. 22 game.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitment

East Noble senior basketball player Hayden Jones – the Knights' top scorer at 16.0 points per game – has committed to Spring Arbor, the reigning NAIA Division II champion.