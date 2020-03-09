Bucks star hurts knee, to miss today's game

PHOENIX – Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain. He missed the Milwaukee Bucks' game Sunday's and will miss at least their game today.

The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo's left knee.

The 6-foot-11 forward missed Sunday's game at Phoenix and will miss the final game of the road trip today at Denver. His status for the Bucks' home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later.

BASEBALL

Verlander leaves start early

Houston ace Justin Verlander felt soreness in his triceps and made an early exit from an exhibition start, and the AL Cy Young Award winner was headed for more tests. Verlander was set to pitch four innings against the New York Mets. But with his velocity down from his previous start, Verlander was pulled after two scoreless innings. Verlander, 37, was slowed by a groin injury earlier in spring training.

Rangers batter hit in mouth

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the jaw by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game in Surprise, Arizona. Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart.

BASKETBALL

NBA levies fines for altercation

Portland guard CJ McCollum was fined $20,000 and Sacramento forward/center Alex Len $15,000 by the NBA for an altercation Saturday night in the Kings' victory at Portland. Both players were given technical fouls with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter. McCollum was fined for shoving Len and attempting to escalate the altercation. Len was fined for shoving McCollum.

Big 12 honors top player, coach

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike was selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league's coaches. Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, and is shooting an NCAA-best 74.8% from the field for the regular-season champion Jayhawks. Baylor's Scott Drew was named the top coach by his Big 12 peers.

GOLF

Roundup

In Newport Beach, California, Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing par-5 15th and 18th holes for a two-stroke victory at Newport Beach Country Club. Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under 197. ...

In Doha, Qatar, Jorge Campillo lost a two-shot lead with three holes to play, stayed alive with two long birdie putts in a playoff and won on the fifth extra hole to beat David Drysdale in the Qatar Masters.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Spartans senior chooses college

Homestead senior Zak Krueger announced on Twitter that he has committed to play basketball at Albion College. Krueger averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Spartans, who lost to New Haven in the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional championship game on Saturday night.

RUNNING

Ethiopian wins LA Marathon

In Santa Monica, California, Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon. Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to take the women's race in 2 hours 29 minutes 57 seconds. Teshager, who turns 20 today, pulled away from John Langat of Kenya as they got to Ocean Avenue.

Tennis

Outbreak delays Indian Wells

The BNP Paribas Open set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the combined ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament starting Wednesday.