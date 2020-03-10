Grace eyes varsity bowling by '21

Grace College announced it's starting programs for men's and women's bowling.

Bowling will be a club sport to start, with an eye to progress toward varsity status in 2021.

Grace announced it had hired Rob McDonald to coach the men's and women's teams. McDonald had been coaching Warsaw High School.

“I am excited for this opportunity, not only to help Grace enter the bowling realm, but even more to help spread God's love through the sport of bowling. I am humbled by the opportunity to share my knowledge of the sport,” McDonald said. “This is an exciting new chapter in my career as a bowling coach, and I am proud to be taking this step with Grace College.”

Kansas still No. 1

Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while fourth-ranked Florida State has its highest ranking in nearly five decades.

The Jayhawks received all 65 first-place votes Monday to remain at the top for a third straight week and fourth overall this season, with the past two weeks coming as the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) wrapped up another conference regular-season championship over the weekend at Texas Tech – the Jayhawks have won at least a share in 19 of 24 seasons – and open play in the Big 12 Tournament in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton stayed 1-2-3 for a second straight week, while Baylor slid to fifth and San Diego State sixth behind FSU.

S. Carolina No. 1

South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in the AP's women's college basketball poll. Oregon received the other three first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. Baylor fell one spot to No. 3 after losing to unranked Iowa State on Sunday, snapping the Bears' 58-game regular-season conference winning streak. Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five. Maryland won the Big Ten tournament on Sunday and UConn won the American Athletic Conference on Monday.

Honor for Eastern

Purdue's Nojel Eastern and Trevion Williams were honored by the Big Ten. For the second straight year, Eastern was named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team. Williams was named to the honorable mention squad by both the coaches and media. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the third team by coaches and media, and he made the All-Freshman Team.

Warriors' honors

Indiana Tech freshman Danny Kimes was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Men's Golfer of the Week. Kimes carded a 77 in the rain-shortened Faulkner Invitational to finish in 11th place and lead the Warriors to a fifth-place finish as a team. ... Freshman Cameron Ternent was named Men's Volleyball Attacker of the Week.