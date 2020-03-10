QB Ramsey leaves IU for Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern.

Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.”

Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana.

He lost the starting job in August to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. But as Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season, Ramsey remained focused and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993 and their first winning record in Big Ten play since 1993. Indiana went 8-5 and lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

BASEBALL

MLB news

Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch on Opening Day at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. In an effort to remain positive, Verlander quickly added, “but I don't want to leave miracles off the table.” ...

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has suspended talks with the Cleveland Indians about a new contract so he can focus on the upcoming season. Lindor told The Athletic that the sides have had “good conversations” but couldn't come up with an agreement.

BASKETBALL

WNBA star wins inmate's freedom

Maya Moore just got the biggest assist of her career. A judge on Monday overturned the 1997 burglary and assault convictions of a Missouri man, Jonathon Irons, whose case has been championed by the WNBA star to the point she stepped away from her career to help the family friend. Cole County Judge Dan Green found the defense for Irons provided enough evidence to prove he was wrongfully convicted, a decision first reported by the Jefferson City News-Tribune. He has been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16.

COLLEGES

Snider grad 2nd for ACC award

Snider graduate Malik Williams, who plays basketball for Louisville, was the runner-up for the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year, finishing behind Florida State's Patrick Williams.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Tigers, Warriors top All-ACAC

Regular-season champion Bluffton and tournament champion Woodlan each had two players named to the All-ACAC boys basketball first team. Bluffton senior Tanner Cooley and junior Hayden Nern were named to the first-team, as were Woodlan sophomore Joe Reidy and senior Mitch Mendenhall. Adams Central senior Lucas Van De Weg and South Adams junior James Arnold round out the first team.

East Noble girls coach resigns

DeAnn Booth has resigned as the head girls basketball coach at East Noble, athletic director Nick David confirmed. Booth had coached the Knights to a 10-16 record this season and had gone 100-97 since taking over as head coach for the 2012-13 season.

Signing

Concordia volleyball player Jenna Mueller will sign with Grace on Wednesday.

IDITAROD

Defending champ leads after Day 1

Defending champion Pete Kaiser of Bethel, Alaska, arrived in the Rainy Pass checkpoint at 11:35 a.m. Monday, the first full day of the Iditarod Dog Sled race. He held a 12-minute lead over Travis Beals of Seward, Alaska.

MISCELLANEOUS

Leagues to close locker rooms

The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all nonessential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement. The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” The NBA stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.