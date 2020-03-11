Fan hostility cited in trial for pay disparity

NEW YORK – The U.S. Soccer Federation says facing hostile crowds in Mexico and Central America makes playing for the U.S. men's team a different job than competing for the American women and claims the men have more responsibility.

Those statements prompted a spokeswoman for the women to say the claims are from “the Paleolithic Era” as if “made by a caveman.”

The USSF made the claims in documents filed Tuesday night in federal court in Los Angeles, where a lawsuit by American women accusing the federation of gender discrimination is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The U.S. women are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“MNT players routinely play matches (important World Cup qualifiers, in particular) throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The WNT does not,” the USSF said. “Opposing fan hostility encountered in these MNT road environments, especially in Mexico and Central America, is unmatched by anything the WNT must face while trying to qualify for an important tournament. Even the hostility of fans at home crowds for the MNT in some friendlies can be unlike anything the WNT faces. This is all evidence of substantially different jobs under the EPA.”

Basketball

Foresters coach out after 29 years

Huntington men's basketball coach Ty Platt announced his retirement at the team's end-of-year banquet Sunday. The 2019-20 season was Platt's 29th as a coach and 12th with the Foresters. Platt took over from his father, Steve Platt, in 2008 and had eight winning seasons at Huntington, including a 24-8 campaign in 2013-14. The Foresters went 14-16 and 6-12 in the Crossroads League this season.

Bickerstaff, Cavs reach deal

Cleveland and coach J.B. Bickerstaff have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Bickerstaff took over the Cavs when former Michigan coach John Beilein suddenly resigned last month.

Football

Rules changes proposed

Two NFL teams have suggested changes to game officiating, including a “sky judge” used by colleges, among seven rules proposals that will be presented to team owners this month. Also proposed is revamping overtime to minimize the coin toss impact and returning OT to its original 15-minute length, and providing alternatives to the onside kick – which is considered a dangerous play – for a scoring team to attempt to keep the ball.

High schools

Area signings

Concordia's Jenna Mueller will sign with Grace volleyball today. Mueller was a first-team all-SAC honoree this fall and was named to the all-Northeast Indiana team. ...

West Noble's Joel Mast signed with Spring Arbor tennis and Nallely Villialobos signed with IU-South Bend cross country and track on Tuesday.

Iditarod

English musher, 46, leads race

A 46-year-old musher born in England and raised in Norway is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Thomas Waerner of Torpa, Norway, arrived at the checkpoint in Rohn late Monday. He stayed in the checkpoint for only nine minutes before taking off for the 75-mile run to the next checkpoint in Nikolai. This is Waerner's second Iditarod. 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom was in second place.

Soccer

Arsenal players isolate over virus

Members of Arsenal's playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus precautionary move, forcing the immediate postponement of the Premier League game at Manchester City today. Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had contracted COVID-19 less than two weeks after he met Arsenal players following a Europa League game between the teams in north London.