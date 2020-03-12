Woods heading into Golf Hall of Fame

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods was elected Wednesday to be part of the 2021 induction class, a decision with as much suspense as a tap-in. Woods shares the PGA Tour record with 82 career victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus. He has 11 other victories in tours around the world, including Europe, Japan, Asia and Australia.

Woods was a lock before he returned from reconstructive knee surgery after winning the 2008 U.S. Open for his 14th major, and before he returned from a fourth back surgery to win his 15th major last year at the Masters.

The Hall of Fame selection process was changed last year to lower the age to 45 during the induction year.

The induction class has a maximum of four members, with others to be announced later.

Baseball

Goldschmidt out little longer

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow. Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.

Basketball

Powell named Big East's best

Myles Powell was selected the Big East Conference Player of the Year after leading Seton Hall to a three-way share of the regular-season title. Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was chosen the league's freshman of the year and Greg McDermott of Creighton was voted the coach of the year.

Colleges

PFW golfer sets school mark

Purdue Fort Wayne senior Linnzie Richner set an 18-hole program record Tuesday with a score of 69 at the final round of the Benbow Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida. She shot 80-69–149 to finish the tournament tied for third place. The Mastodons shot 302, the fourth-best round in team history. PFW tied for fourth with Radford.

Football

College Hall announces class

Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Ohio State running back Keith Byars and Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott were also selected.

Racing

79-year-old leaves Iditarod

As the oldest musher withdrew, Paige Drobney, a native of Pennsylvania living in Cantwell, Alaska, took the lead Wednesday in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. She was the first musher to leave the checkpoint at Ophir. Drobney left Ophir just six minutes ahead of the second-place musher, Michelle Phillips of Tagish, Yukon. The oldest musher in the race, 79-year-old Jim Lanier, withdrew from the race Tuesday evening at Rainy Pass over concerns for his well-being, Iditarod officials said in a news release.

'02 Derby winner War Emblem dies

War Emblem, the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, died Wednesday at age 21. He had been at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center since 2015 after returning from Japan. A necropsy was pending.