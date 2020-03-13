Cordeiro resigns as US Soccer president

Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men.

His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the federation.

Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter without even telling the federation's communications staff. He stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticized the governing body's legal filings. Among them were Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Cone, the federation's vice president.

A night earlier, U.S. women wore their warmup jerseys inside-out to hide the federation crest during the national anthem before a game against Japan. Several of the federation's sponsors issued this week backing the players and condemning the USSF, including The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser Busch Cos. Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Volkswagen Group.

Cordeiro said he decided to quit after discussions with the USSF board.

BASKETBALL

Indiana Hall postpones dinner

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has postponed its men's awards banquet scheduled for March 25 for a date to be determined. Reservations may be kept for the future date or requests for refunds of reservations will be handled by the HOF office in the coming days. For further information and reschedule details, go to www.hoopshall.com, the HOF Facebook page and HOF Twitter page.

Spartans senior Indiana All-Star

Homestead senior Sydney Graber is one of 14 players named to the 2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars. They are scheduled to play several games in June, culminating with the game against the Kentucky All-Stars at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 6. The Indiana All-Stars will be coached by Bedford North Lawrence coach Jeff Allen.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, who played nearly 95% of Kansas City's defensive plays, earned the most in the NFL's performance-based pay program, getting an additional $654,750 out of an overall pot of just under $148 million. Next on the list was New England center Ted Karras, who inherited the job when David Andrews was lost for the season. He earned just under $636,000. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playing time percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pools. ... The Tennessee Titans waived linebacker Cameron Wake, 38, after one season into what had been a three-year contract. The Titans also waived running back Dion Lewis, who still had two years left on the contract he signed in March 2018. ... Green Bay released tight end Jimmy Graham.