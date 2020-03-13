GAMES OVER

The world's sports schedule cratered at warp speed Thursday, with one of the biggest events on the U.S. calendar, the fun-filled and colorful college basketball tournament known as March Madness, becoming the first mega-event to be scrubbed due to fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

Leaders at all levels of sports –including the NCAA, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, tennis and soccer – decided the risk of playing games with the threat of the virus hanging over them was too great despite the billions of dollars – to say nothing of the trophies, pride and once-in-a-lifetime experiences – hanging in the balance.

By late in the afternoon of an extraordinary, headline-a-minute day across a pandemic-rattled globe, the NCAA, which regulates March Madness and virtually all major U.S. college sports, basically had no choice. With conferences and individual teams calling off their basketball seasons at breakneck pace, the NCAA followed suit.

It scrapped all college winter and spring championships, the highlight of which is the men's basketball tournament – a three-week extravaganza that stands as the biggest event this side of the Super Bowl on the U.S. sports calendar.

The cancellation leaves a massive hole in American sports – from campuses across the country, to a growing passel of sports-betting businesses that rely on college hoops money, to say nothing of the hearts of players who were poised to get their first, or last, or only chance to shine on the big stage.

All of it was to be covered by CBS and its partners; about 80% of the NCAA's $1.05 billion annual budget is bankrolled by the money the networks pay to present the 68-team tournament over the air, on cable and online.

“This is bigger than a sport or championship,” said Kansas University coach Bill Self, whose team would've been the likely favorite to win it all.

Hours earlier, Kansas and Duke had each taken matters into their own hands, announcing they wouldn't be sending any of their teams to games, no matter the stakes.

It wasn't even the most jaw-dropping moment of the morning.

That came, fittingly, at one of the world's most renowned sports venues – Madison Square Garden – where at halftime of a Big East Conference tournament game, the public address announcer came on and said the tournament had been called.

By then, every major conference, and virtually all of the minor ones, had done the same thing. They were prompted in part by the NCAA's decision a day earlier to hold all its tournament games – which had been scheduled to start next week in nine cities and close April 6 at a 71,000-seat stadium in Atlanta – in front of friends and family and limited “essential” personnel.

Only 24 hours later, with the stock market tanking, mixed messages coming out of Washington and no promise of quick relief being offered by world health experts, it became even more clear that gatherings involving thousands of people were hard to justify.

Also clear: The NCAA would have trouble assembling an equitable bracket for its tournament, given that most games designed to suss out the most-deserving teams and automatic qualifiers had already been scrubbed.

“I'm not a researcher in immunology or infectious disease, but those who are engaged at the NCAA level provided some stark information yesterday,” said Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference.

The March Madness news meant it will be a world free of basketball for the foreseeable future.

A day after the NBA put its season on temporary hiatus, a second member of the Utah Jazz – Donovan Mitchell – tested positive for the coronavirus. The league said its suspension would last for at least 30 days – possibly a conservative guess, as teams undertake the task of identifying any player or referee who has had recent contact with the Jazz, then putting them into isolation for the required two weeks.

“What would kill the NBA season is if more players catch it,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in an interview on CNBC. He called the hiatus a matter of “us being vigilant, as all businesses should be. Businesses are going to have to be incredibly vigilant, and that's hard.”

NHL on 'pause'

The NHL also suspended its season, though it did not report any positives for COVID-19.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came one day after the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Bettman said the hope is to resume play later and still award the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup has been awarded every year since 1893 with two exceptions: 1919, when the final was canceled after five games because of the Spanish flu outbreak, and 2005, when the season was called off because of a lockout.

“Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” Bettman said.

The NHL Players' Association backed the decision, calling it “an appropriate course of action at this time” and adding: “The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere.”

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more – if any – could be played before the playoffs, which typically begin in early April. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,” Bettman said. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

MLB off 2 weeks

Major League Baseball scrapped spring training and postponed the start of its season for at least two weeks.

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26. The decision announced by Commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday left open whether each team would still play 162 games.

“It's unfortunate but I think it's the proper measure we need to take now given the situation the country's in and the world's in,” New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton said. “It's important to know that some things are bigger than baseball, bigger than sports at the moment. Once we're able to hopefully get a hold on some things and get some questions answered we can figure out when things can continue.”

Players usually get paid only during the regular season, on the 15th and final day of each month, and the delay could become especially burdensome for minor leaguers who live paycheck to paycheck. Many rely on being fed at team complexes, and while some have on-complex housing, others are stretching to pay for apartments in Florida or Arizona during spring training.

“Every decision we make will be done with as much empathy and thought as possible for everyone's standing,” said Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs. “Everyone's affected by this differently and we want to make sure everyone has what they need to continue to stay healthy.”

Minors on break

The minor league baseball season, which was to start April 9, also will be delayed along with qualifying in Arizona for this year's Olympic baseball tournament and for next year's World Baseball Classic.

“The message is, and this is not a sales line, is that all those fans will be taken care of,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said of his team's season-ticket holders and fans who have already bought tickets. “What does that mean? We don't know. Are we still going to end up with a 70-game (home) season? Are we going to end up with something short of that? We just don't know. So we're hoping to get more direction and then hit (fan outreach) right away.

“It might sound like a line, but if it ends up being refunds, if it ends up being credit toward another game this year, we just need to figure out how many we're going to play and what the impact is.”

Nutter emphasized that there is little information available right now beyond what MiLB said in its statement. As so many other sports organizations noted Thursday, the situation remains fluid.

“Somebody called me right away (after the announcement) and said, 'When do you think your first game is, what's the over-under?' and there might be legal sports betting in Indiana, but I'm not touching that one,” Nutter said. “We just don't know.”

“I was in a meeting today with the Board of Health, ... and there was so much focus and emphasis put on the way that we win, the way that we minimize this, the way that we have the most success is to attack early, to go on the offensive so to speak,” the team president added.

Other sports

The LPGA postponed three tournaments, beginning next week, including its first major of the season.

Tennis will also be canceling events. The ATP called off men's tournaments for the next six weeks; the WTA said its tournament in South Carolina, set for April 6-12, would not be held as scheduled, with decisions about the rest of the season to come in the next week.

NASCAR announced it would race the next two weekends, in Atlanta and Miami, without fans, and IndyCar made the same decision for its race this weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Horse races were going on in several states, though without fans in the stands – leaving the parimutuel wagers to be made online; organizers of the Kentucky Derby were moving forward with plans for the May 2 race.

The NFL, never off the radar even in the depths of the offseason, announced a number of changes and cancellations on its schedule of meetings, fan fest and scouting trips – all related to the coronavirus.

The U.S.-based Major League Soccer said it would shut down for a target period of 30 days.