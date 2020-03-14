Olympic torch relay snuffed out by virus

The initial phase of the Olympic torch relay, which traditionally wends through Greece before heading to the far-off host city, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Concerned about spreading the virus, Greek officials made their decision after hundreds of spectators reportedly watched the flame being carried to the Peloponnese town of Sparta on Friday.

“This is even more regrettable after the huge success of the relay during its first two days with big crowds gathering along the route and at the ceremonies,” the Hellenic Olympic Committee stated.

The International Olympic Committee voiced support for the decision, but also reiterated its “full commitment” to staging the 2020 Sumer Games in Tokyo as scheduled. Japanese organizers similarly vowed to proceed with their more extensive relay this month.

The torch's path to Tokyo began Thursday with an unusually subdued ceremony before the Temple of Hera ruins in ancient Olympia. Spectators were barred from the event, with only a limited number of officials in attendance.

The flame will be handed over to Tokyo 2020 officials next week in a ceremony at Panathenaic Stadium, with fans again excluded.

The 2020 Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin July 24.

BASKETBALL

Mavs' Brunson has surgery

With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks. The team said Friday that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return.

COLLEGES

Manchester athletes honored

Manchester wrestlers JaVon Phillips and Joel Arney, a Carroll graduate, earned Scholar All-America honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Phillips, a senior, went 21-10 at 141 pounds this season. Arney was 11-4 at 157 pounds as a sophomore. Both were NWCA All-Americans last season, as well.

Pitino to remain with Gophers

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter. Pitino, 37, has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.

HIGH SCHOOLS

All-NE8 team announced

Norwell seniors Will Geiger and Conner Torson and freshman Luke McBride were named to the NE8 all-conference boys basketball first team released Friday. The Knights (22-2), who went 7-0 in league play, are also represented by senior Drew Federspiel on second team and junior Eli Riley on honorable mention. Leo's DJ Allen and Blake Davison both made first team, as did Thomas Latham and Donovynn Lewis of New Haven. Bellmont's Kade Fuelling, East Noble's Hayden Jones and Columbia City's Mitchell Wilson round out the first team.

OUTDOORS

NRC cancels March meeting

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission's regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday at Fort Harrison State Park, has been canceled. The NRC's next scheduled meeting is at 10 a.m. May 19 at Fort Harrison State Park, at the park's Garrison Ballroom, 6002 N. Post Road, Indianapolis. The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

TRACK AND FIELD

Semenya plans to compete in 200

Caster Semenya of South Africa says she's switching events to the 200 meters in a bid to run at the Olympics. The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion is barred from competing in top-level events from 400 meters to the mile unless she undergoes treatment to reduce her natural testosterone levels. Semenya, 29, was born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern but also female traits. She has been legally identified as female her whole life, but World Athletics argued in court she was “biologically male,” an assertion she rejected angrily.