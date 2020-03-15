Pistons' Wood tests positive for virus

Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night.

Wood is feeling fine, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had confirmed the diagnosis publicly.

Wood's diagnosis was revealed one week after he played against the Utah Jazz – spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus. It cannot be concluded that any of those three players were involved in spreading it to one another.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

“The darkest nights produce the brightest stars,” Wood wrote on Instagram earlier in the week, his comment coming alongside a photo he posted of him dunking over Gobert – the NBA's reigning defensive player of the year and a first-time All-Star this season.

Baseball

Bauer 'sandlot' game for charity

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer says he is organizing a “sandlot” baseball game. He also is trying to raise $1 million for Major League Baseball game-day staff who could be affected by the league's decision to delay the regular season at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bauer tweeted an invitation Friday to all MLB and minor league players remaining in Arizona to see if anyone wanted to take part in the pickup game. He said it would be mandatory for pitchers and hitters to wear microphones. Several players – including Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Rojas and San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham – responded that they were interested.

Basketball

UConn forward going to WNBA

UConn forward Megan Walker has decided to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft a day after Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season.

Syracuse frosh opts to transfer

Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine is transferring. Goodine made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Cycling

German wins race in France

German cyclist Maximilian Schachmann won the Paris-Nice race Saturday in a rare case of a sporting event still going ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic. While France's soccer and rugby leagues scrapped their matches indefinitely on Friday, organizers maintained one of cycling's biggest stage races. They only shortened it by scrapping today's traditional last stage into the southern city of Nice.

Football

Lions re-sign long snapper

Detroit re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach. He is second on the Lions' career list with 244 games played.

Washington tags Pro Bowl guard

Washington placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to keep him in the fold next season. Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal.

Falcons extend fullback Smith

Atlanta fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension. Smith, who started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.