Castonzo gets 2-year extension with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league's top offensive lines over the last two seasons.

Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.

BASEBALL

Yankees prospect tests positive

A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19. The team said Sunday the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex.

BOWLING

Belmonte wins title; Tackett 3rd

Australian Jason Belmonte defeated Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas, 213-190, in the title match at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas to win his third consecutive PBA World Championship title while extending his all-time career-leading major win total to 13. Bowling in front of an on-site finals audience that consisted of mainly PBA players, their family members and tournament officials, Belmonte also notched his 24th career PBA Tour title to take home the $150,000 first prize. In the semifinal match, Simonsen, a seven-time tour winner beat No. 2 seed EJ Tackett of Bluffton 215-177 to advance to the title match. Tackett, the 2016 World Championship winner and PBA Player of the Year, was trying for his third major and 14th career tour title. Tackett won $40,000.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Tennessee is keeping the quarterback that led the Titans within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill. ...

Jacksonville has agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to Baltimore for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. ...

Atlanta defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has agreed to a three-year contract extension. ...

New England extended safety Devin McCourty's contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GOLF

Koepka says no to league idea

Brooks Koepka said he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now won't have the top two players in the world. Rory McIlroy said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league.

SKIING

Lake Placid, other NY resorts close

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority closed ski areas along with the Lake Placid Olympic venues it manages to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The closures include Nordic and Alpine ski resorts; Mount Van Hoevenberg, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort, Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain. Industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Co.decided Saturday it would shutter 49 resorts.