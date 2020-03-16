Paralympian stuck in limbo

Since he was 16, Jeff Butler has dreamed of winning a Paralympic gold medal as a wheelchair rugby player. He came close four years ago, losing the championship match in double overtime.

The last four years, the 2009 Homestead graduate, who turns 30 in June, has spent every spare second training for another chance at this summer's Tokyo games, but he may be no closer now than he was four years ago. Because of the coronavirus, Butler's immediate future is unpredictable because no one knows if the games will be played.

In fact, he was supposed to be playing in Japan this week as part of a test run of the Paralympic facilities, but that trip was canceled at the last second. Instead, the 16 team members are training in Birmingham, Alabama, as they try to decide on the final 12 roster spots.

“I think part of being an athlete at this level is understanding that you can't control everything,” Butler said. “That is true in a team environment when you are off the court as well as on the court. When you are in a team environment, you can't control what the other team is going to do, or what the refs are going to do, so in this situation with coronavirus and uncertainty around the games or making the team or not, you just have to look in on yourself and know that you can only control what you have control over.”

That has pretty much been Butler's entire attitude since he was paralyzed in an automobile crash at age 13. A football player and wrestler at Summit Middle School before he was injured, he was flown to St. Louis for a neck fusion and three months of rehabilitation before returning to Fort Wayne in January 2004. That summer, he went to a clinic called Project Walk in Carlsbad, California. When treatments failed, Butler returned to Indiana to work with a personal trainer while finishing middle school and beginning high school. He got his early training at Turnstone.

Then at age 16, he was introduced to wheelchair rugby by a double amputee who had lost his legs in Vietnam. Butler loved the physical style of the game, which encouraged him in every part of his recovery. Like many other people with a physical challenge, Butler learned more about what he could do through sports rather than what he couldn't do. Athletics provided the impetus to teach him independence.

The only full-contact Paralympic sport, wheelchair rugby combines aspects of basketball, soccer, flag football and rugby. A game consists of four eight-minute quarters and is played on a basketball court. Butler has three wheelchairs he uses for rugby, competing for the University of Texas club team as well as the national team.

Butler said he had made so many decisions in his life based on trying for a gold medal, from moving to Austin, Texas, staying in Texas after graduation and even putting off his professional career plans. No matter what happens in Tokyo, his national team career will end soon as he's enrolling at Stanford this fall to study for his master's degree in business.

“After two cycles, I'm going to be looking forward to falling back in love with this after getting some distance from it,” he said. “I want to be a real human being for a few years. I might circle back around to coaching, but for the time being, I'll be happy to be shifting gears a little bit. I'm done regardless. If it's canceled, I'm moving on to the next stage of my life.”

But he's desperate for one more chance.

“There's a lot of misinformation out there, a lot of doubt and uncertainty of what the world is going to look like when the Olympics start in July and the Paralympics start in August,” he said. “The messaging we're getting from the (U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee) is business as usual. It will be interesting to see how it turns out.”