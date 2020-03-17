G League season remains on hold

The G League did not make any announcement Monday on its plans for the rest of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite reports Sunday night that the remainder of the season would be canceled.

The Mad Ants had seven games left in the regular season, were 21-22 and were one game back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

For fans wondering about held tickets, the Mad Ants wrote: “Tickets will be honored when the game is rescheduled; if games are not played or played without fans being allowed, the team will work with the ticket holder on a credit for a future game or a refund. Questions can be referred to the Mad Ants at 260-469-4667 or by emailing ticketing@ftwaynemadants.com.”

AUTO RACING

NASCAR extends suspension

NASCAR has suspended its season until May as part of the CDC's recommendation to postpone gatherings for the next eight weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision affects seven total races – Atlanta and Homestead had already been postponed.

COLLEGES

Area honors

Trine's Emily Morthorst, a Homestead graduate, earned the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association's Women's Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week honor after averaging 13 saves in two games and helping the Thunder to a 16-8 victory over Wisconsin-La Crosse. ...

Grace guard Vironnica Drake earned her fourth National Christian College Athletic Association National Player of the Week honor of the season in the final week of her career. Drake scored 23 points and added five rebounds and four steals in a win over Concordia (Mich.) in NCCAA regionals before the season was canceled.

NAIA cancels spring sports

The NAIA has canceled all spring sports for the 2020 season, effective immediately, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The organization, which had already canceled its winter championships, including the in-progress men's and women's basketball tournaments, also announced that all spring sport athletes enrolled in 2020 will be awarded two additional semesters of eligibility.

Barkhaus to transfer

Former Blackhawk Christian volleyball player Ally Barkhaus announced on Twitter that she is transferring from Ferris State to Indiana Wesleyan.

Ivy Tech cancels season

Ivy Tech baseball coach Lance Hershberger announced that the remainder of the Titans' baseball season is canceled after being suspended Friday. The Titans were 6-5.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Top 60 workout postponed

Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced that the annual Top 60 Senior Boys Workout cannot be held as scheduled on March 29 in Indianapolis, due to the spread of COVID-19 and the postponement of the 2020 boys state basketball tournament. The organizers hope to hold the event at a later date this spring.

Eifert walking on with Irish

Bishop Dwenger senior wide receiver/free safety Griffin Eifert has accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Notre Dame. Eifert's older brother Tyler played for the Irish from 2009 to 2012 before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. Griffin Eifert was named second-team All-SAC as a defensive back in 2019. He was an AP All-State Class 5A honorable mention as a wide receiver.

Football all-stars named

Twelve local football players and three coaches have been named to the IFCA North All-Stars 2020 team: East Noble quarterback Bailey Parker, offensive lineman Alex Manns and assistant coach Ryan Robertson; Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Joe Henry and defensive tackle Jordan Watercutter; Leo running back Peyton Wall, Churubusco running back Jake Fulk, Concordia receiver Jalen Vanderbosch, Bluffton receiver Kain Thornton, DeKalb offensive lineman Tylar Pomeroy, West Noble linebacker/safety Josh Gross, Warsaw corner Blake Marsh, Snider corner Jayshawn Underwood, Warsaw assistant coach Kris Hueber and Homestead head coach Chad Zolman. The game is scheduled for July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.