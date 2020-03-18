North/South Classic must be rescheduled

Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced Tuesday that the 2020 North/South Indiana All-Star Classic, which was scheduled to be at Heritage Hills on April 5, cannot be held on that date due to the spread of COVID-19. The organizers hope to hold the event at a later date.

Homestead's Sydney Graber has been named to the girls roster. No local players were named to the boys roster, which was released Tuesday.

Baseball

MLB: $30 million going to workers

Major League Baseball's teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.

2nd Yankee tests positive for virus

A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The player, while in self-quarantine, reported fatigue and an elevated temperature to medical personnel with the Yankees, according to the team. The player was tested Sunday and returned to self-quarantine after the positive result.

Basketball

Grand Canyon hires Bryce Drew

Grand Canyon has hired former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew as its next men's basketball coach.

Boxing

Former champion Mayweather dies

Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues.

Colleges

Trine star gets league honor

Trine women's basketball player Tara Bieniewicz earned third-team All-Great Lakes Region honors from D3hoops.com. Bieniewicz averaged 11.9 points per game and shot 40.8% from 3-point range, the sixth-best mark in program history.

Football

UNLV making trip to Notre Dame

Notre Dame will take on UNLV on Oct. 22, 2022 in South Bend, the Rebels announced. The matchup will be the first meeting between the teams and the first trip to Indiana for UNLV.

High schools

Academic award to local players

Four area basketball players have been named to the IBCA Academic All-Star first team. Snider's Dillon Duff and Adams Central's Lucas Van De Weg were named to the boys' first team and Woodlan's Addison Bayman and Bishop Dwenger's Molly Ream were named to the girls' first team. The following players were named to their respective Academic All-State honorable mention lists: Jake Archbold (Homestead), Jon Barnes (Snider), Luke Denton (East Noble), Nate Dickson (East Noble), Tobe Eke (Bishop Dwenger), Gage Ernsberger (East Noble), Evan Eshbach (DeKalb), Isaac Farnsworth (Snider), Drew Federspiel (Norwell), Kade Fuelling (Bellmont), Alec Grinsfelder (Homestead), Richie Gross (Carroll), Colin Hahn (Woodlan), Noah Johnson (Eastside), Micah Kirk (Carroll), Jason Kochanski (Bishop Dwenger), Evan Minger (Concordia), Luke Neuhaus (Concordia), Caleb Nixon (DeKalb), Gavin Pfefferkorn (Eastside), Benjamin Schreck (Bishop Dwenger), Hunter Teichman (Heritage), Conner Torson (Norwell), Trevor Wiedenhoeft (Woodlan), Quaon Williams (New Haven), Breann Barger (Norwell), Mackenzie Cox (DeKalb), Kayla Fenstermaker (Angola), Brayden Lickey (Columbia City), Rylie Parker (Homestead), Kaylee Patton (Warsaw), Addison Ruby (DeKalb), Grace Schrader (Columbia City), Olivia Shearer (Columbia City), Allyson Stuckey (DeKalb) and Carissa Wiegman (Bishop Dwenger).

Central Noble coach approved

The Central Noble school board approved Hayden Kilgore as the new Cougars football coach on Monday. Kilgore is a P.E. and strength teacher at Central Noble and the Cougars track and field coach.