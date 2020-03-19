ATP, WTA extend break to June 7

The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday “until further notice.”

In a rare joint statement by the men's and women's tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit “will not be held as scheduled” – a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.

The French tennis federation's go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court U.S. Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport's other governing bodies.

“Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison,” the ATP-WTA statement said.

– Associated Press