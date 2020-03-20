Saints' coach contracts virus

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN.

Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He told the network that he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic.

Payton said he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier, but also said he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. The 56-year-old coach said he has been resting comfortably at home, where he is in self-quarantine.

“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky,” Payton told ESPN. “Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part.

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton said. “It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.”

MLB gives minor leaguers per diems

Minor league players shut out of spring training camps will receive allowances from teams through April 8, and a plan is underway to compensate those players during the postponed portion of the regular season.

Major League Baseball said that minor leaguers will receive their allowances – usually $400 per week – from teams in a lump sum. The payments will cover allowances due starting Thursday through the previously scheduled end of spring training.

The minor league season had been scheduled to open April 9 but is being delayed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. MLB said it is working with teams to develop an industry-wide plan to compensate players for missed games.

Smart latest of 14 in NBA inflicted

The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA doubled to 14 and one of the players who has it, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, pleaded with people to take social distancing more seriously as the league ordered all teams to shutter their training facilities indefinitely.

Smart revealed that he tested positive and the Los Angeles Lakers said two of their players tested positive as well, bringing the number of players who have acquired the virus to 10. The Philadelphia 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive and the Denver Nuggets said someone within their franchise was positive as well, but neither would sayif the affected people were players, coaches or other staff.

“I've had no symptoms and I feel great,” Smart said on Twitter. “But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while.”

MLB calls off 2 out-of-US series

Major League Baseball called off what was to have been its first two regular-season games in Mexico City, along with a three-game series in Puerto Rico because of the new coronavirus.

Arizona and San Diego were to have played on April 18 and 19 at Mexico City's Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened in March 2019.

The New York Mets and Miami had been scheduled to play a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan from April 28-30.

F1 cancels race, postpones 2 others

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix was canceled and two other Formula One races were postponed.

The Dutch GP was set to return to its re-vamped Zandvoort track outside Amsterdam to host an F1 race on May 3, for the first time since the late Niki Lauda won there in 1985. Spain was set to follow on May 10.

MLS targets May 10 return

Major League Soccer is targeting a May 10 return to play and will consider pushing back its championship game by a month into December.