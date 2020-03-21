Bluffton native was MLB's original Iron Man

Every fan knows that Lou Gehrig's streak of 2,130 consecutive games played was a sacred baseball record until Cal Ripken surpassed it to finish with 2,632 consecutive games. But who's record did Gehrig break?

That would be Bluffton native Everett Scott who became the first Major League Baseball player to play in 1,000 consecutive games and played in 1,307 straight from June 20, 1916 until May 5, 1925. He more than doubled the previous mark of 577 games by George Pinkney of the Dodgers.

Scott was born Nov. 19, 1892, and graduated from Bluffton High School in 1909. He was called up to the Boston Red Sox for the 1913 season where the shortstop hit .289 in 144 games.

The “Deacon” was only 5-foot-8 and never weighed more than 148 pounds, which makes his consistency even more amazing. He led all American League shortstops in fielding efficiency from 1916 to 1923, and in 1920 he set an American League record by only committing 23 errors during a 154-game season.

Ironically, the streak started because of an injury. According to Baseball Magazine in a 1922 story, Scott was spiked by Ty Cobb during a 1922 game and wore larger shoes the next game which caused him to suffer a sprained ankle. After sitting out a few games, the streak started June 20, 1916, when Scott entered the game in the ninth inning.

According to a 1922 New York Tribune story, Scott played through lots of injuries and illnesses during his streak, including boils, one of which almost forced one of his eyes closed.

“Ed Barrow, who was managing the team, said that I was not to play that afternoon,” Scott said. “I felt rotten and didn't even go near the ballpark. And say, do you know what happened? It rained! Yes, sir – rained, and there was no ballgame. That night the boil broke, and the next day I was back on the job with the record intact. Some luck, eh?”

That same season he played a few games with 4 yards of bandages covering one leg and through other injuries.

“Oh, I had my share of bumps on the field,'' he said. “But I never got hurt real badly. ... I sure had a lot of luck with the record.”

The streak ended because New York Yankees manager Miller Huggins benched Scott with sore knees on May 5, 1925. Less than a month later, on June 1, 1925, Gerhig's streak began, and he broke Scott's record on Aug. 17, 1933.

Scott played in five World Series – with the Red Sox in 1915, 1916 and 1918, and in 1922 and 1923 with the Yankees. He was a starter on four teams that won the World Series.

His big league career ended in 1926, and during his 13-year major league career, Scott had a .249 average with 1,455 hits.

Also an excellent bowler, Scott moved to Fort Wayne after he retired to manage a pair of bowling alleys.

He died Nov. 2, 1960, in Parkview Hospital.