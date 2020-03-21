Book shows 1918 flu's impact on US sports

As cancellations have rolled across the sporting landscape in recent weeks, essentially shutting down competitive athletics in the United States in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, commentators have searched for parallels to a situation that has few in the nation's history.

One of the few situations that comes close to mirroring what the country is facing is that of the influenza epidemic of 1918-19 – commonly known as the Spanish flu, though the disease did not originate in Spain.

Among those who are most acutely aware of the similarities – and differences – between that era and the current situation is Randy Roberts, a professor of history at Purdue and a co-author of the forthcoming book “War Fever: Boston, Baseball and America in the Shadow of the Great War.” The book looks at the effect that the flu and World War I had on the 1918 pro baseball season.

The first wave of the 1918 influenza epidemic in the United States broke out in Kansas in January or early February and quickly spread to a military camp nearby called Camp Funston. From there, soldiers took it all over the country, including to Camp Pike near Little Rock, Arkansas, Roberts said.

That's where the virus likely first intersected with the sporting world, because the Red Sox that season held their spring training workouts in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That spring, Babe Ruth, who up until that point had been one of baseball's best pitchers and only used sparingly as a hitter, began to flex his muscles at the plate.

The Red Sox played some of their spring training games at Camp Pike, and by the end of the spring, many of the players on the team had the flu. Despite that, the team returned to Boston and began the regular season.

“Shortly afterwards, in May, Ruth clearly came down with this early form of what we'd call this first wave of the flu,” Roberts said. “And he almost died, not from the flu, but from the treatment. They swabbed his throat with silver nitrate and dripped some down his throat. There were rumors and headlines that he was on his death bed. So he was very seriously ill.”

Ruth, then 23, eventually recovered and went on to lead the league with 11 home runs in just 95 games (the Red Sox played 126) and go 13-7 with a 2.22 ERA on the mound.

That year, the baseball season was shortened because the U.S. had entered World War I in April and players weren't considered essential personnel, meaning they could be drafted into the military. Baseball administrators negotiated with the government and the deadline by which players could be drafted was pushed to Sept. 1 and was extended until the end of the World Series for Red Sox and Cubs players, who were playing in the Fall Classic.

As the baseball season was finishing up and Boston and Chicago were preparing to meet in the Series, a second wave of the flu epidemic was breaking out around the world, with Boston as one of the main hubs because it was a frequent port for soldiers returning from Europe.

Unlike what we've seen in the past few weeks, baseball did not cancel the World Series, in large part because the extent of the problem was not yet known.

“Probably not, baseball doesn't really know what's going on (at the time),” Rogers said of whether there were talks of canceling the series.

Rogers noted there was a prominent doctor in Boston at the time named John Hitchcock, a member of the Massachusetts State Board of Health, who wrote a letter to authorities in Washington about the danger of the spreading disease on the same day, Sept. 5, of the first game of the World Series.

“(Hitchcock) knows by (Sept. 5) that there's something happening in Boston, and it ain't good,” Rogers said. “I mean, people are starting to die, they're getting sick, it's spreading. But the heads of baseball wouldn't have known that at the time.”

The situation might have been different if the war had not pushed the World Series, which the Red Sox won in six games, to September.

“By October, (places) are shutting things down,” Roberts said. “It's scary now, it's every place in America.”

The flu eventually led some of the world's best boxers, including heavyweight title contender Jack Dempsey, to curtail their schedules and some football teams to cancel games late in 1918. The 1919 Stanley Cup in March ended in a 2-2 draw when a number of Montreal Canadiens players contracted the flu.

Many of the Red Sox, including Ruth, likely escaped the second wave of the flu because they had already had it earlier in the year and built an immunity to the virus.

