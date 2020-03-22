State parks remain open; services altered

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has limited services and openings in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. DNR properties (including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas) remain open, and entrance fees for these properties have been suspended. Campgrounds, inns and cabins remain open, although cancellation fees will be waived for those who decide not to travel. Restaurants on DNR properties will serve only carry-out meals.

Properties managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are closed. Public offices have limited public access, and nature centers, historic buildings and visitors centers are closed. Pools and aquatic centers are also closed, as are group camps, youth tents and rally tent areas. Full information on DNR closings and adjustments are available at on.IN.gov/DNRcovid19.

AUTO RACING

F1 champion in self quarantine

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus.

BASKETBALL

Duke's Jones to enter NBA draft

Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft. The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.

HOCKEY

Ottawa player tests positive

A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player was part of the recent road trip that included NHL games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles. The total number of people on the trip was 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight have been tested, and two positive results were received. The team is awaiting more results from tests given over the past three days.

Bruins set up fund for workers

The owners of the Boston Bruins say they have established a $1.5 million fund for employees of the team and TD Garden who have lost work because of the suspension of the NHL season.

SOCCER

Liga MX leader tests positive

The president of Mexico's Liga MX soccer league has tested positive for the coronavirus. League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement Friday that he doesn't have serious symptoms but will remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.

Ex-Real Madrid executive dies

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus. Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000.