Early loss spurred '74 state champions

One loss made all the difference for the Northrop Bruins basketball team. Bitterly disappointed after an early-season one-point loss to South Bend Adams, the Bruins resolved to play harder and smarter the rest of the season. They went on to win 26 games in a row and the state title.

The undefeated SAC champion Bruins finished 28-1 after beating Wayne Walls and Jeffersonville 59-56 in 1974 for the state title in Bloomington. Walter Jordan led the Bruins with 18 points, Tom Madden had 16 and Mike Muff 10.

All season, teams had a hard time matching up with Muff, Jordan, Madden, Maurice Drinks and James Wimbley. Though Jordan became the better-known player at Purdue and later in the NBA, he was the second-leading scorer that season behind Muff, who finished with a school-record 1,159 career points. That mark lasted 30 years.

Maybe the Bruins' best game came in the semistate when they dominated No. 1-ranked Anderson 67-53 with Drinks shutting down Indians star Tony Marshall. The Bruins beat the top three ranked teams – Anderson, Lafayette Jefferson and Jeffersonville – on their way to the title.

The amazing thing about the Bruins' title was that Northrop was only 3 years old, but Bob Dille was an amazing coach. Dille's combined record at Northrop and Central was 223-96 (.699) when he retired in 1978 to be replaced by A.C. Eldridge.

The 1972-73 team established the Bruins' standard by going 24-3 and losing to Anderson in the semistate championship game. Only three players returned to the varsity the next season: Jordan, Madden and Muff.

“I thought my junior year team was better than our senior year as far as individual talent,” Jordan said. “We lost nine really good players. We learned so much from those guys.”

Dille made a tactical experiment by moving the 6-foot-6 Jordan to guard, which put the 6-10 Drinks into the starting lineup.

Only the starting five played in the state title game, but all 12 players saw minutes in the semifinal game, a 63-49 win over Lafayette Jefferson. Dille's state finals roster was seniors Madden, Anthony Casso, Neal Putt, Craig Klein, Denis Hetrick, Jordan, Mark Fredrick and Muff, and juniors Willie Spencer, Mike Suttle, Wimbley and Drinks.

The first local team to win a state title since South Side in 1958, Northrop was the last Fort Wayne boys team to win a state title in the one-class system. The Bruins were also the last team to even reach the Final Four following North Side in 1965. That drought lasted until Harding won the Class 2A state title in 2001.

“Looking back in the 1974 team, it was amazing how this entire community just became Northrop Bruins fans and followed the team down to state and then how the Coliseum parking lot was just packed when they came back,” said Joe Jordan, Walter Jordan's little brother.